Fox to Turn Feline

We totally saw this coming. Megan Fox is officially slated to play the next Catwoman in the upcoming Batman film, and honestly, who else would it be? The biggest requirement to play the skin-tight-suited feline in black, it seems, is sex appeal, so we’re sure Megan won’t disappoint–at least not for all her thousands of male fans out there. Perfect for the role or not though, she does have some big shoes (paws?) to fill as she’ll be following in the footsteps of Michelle Pfeiffer and Halle Berry who have both played opposite Batman in the past. Her most recent role as Mikaela Banes in the Transformers proved that she can take on an action packed role and still exude that sexy, feminine allure that has helped her climb to the top in the past year. We love Megan, but we’re almost more excited to see the head-to-toe leather she’ll be wearing (so in this fall) than we are to see her in it.

[FoxNews.com]