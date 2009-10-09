Fox News: Spring 2010 Trend Watch

The fashion editors from Fox News’s FNCiMag give us their trend picks for Spring 2010.

Missing warm weather already? Here’s what you have to look forward to wearing this spring!

Trend: Short Shorts (pictured above)

The Good News: Designers like Carlos Miele showed sexy styles that can be dressed up or down.

The Bad News: While the designers put on some beautiful shows, some itsy bitsy shorts are not wearable outside the bedroom.

Trend Tip: We love shorts every spring and summer but never feel they look great with heels. To add height and make your legs look longer, pair with a platform or espadrille instead.

These Styles (left to right): Charlotte Ronson, Carlos Miele, and Brian Reyes.

Trend: White tees and tank dresses

The Good News: The perfect spring style!

The Bad News: Some designers showed their styles with black open-toed ankle boots. Not very springy.

Trend Tip: Wear shirt dresses over leggings during the fall.

These Styles (left to right): BCBG Max Azria, Calvin Klein, and Alexander Wang.

Trend: Leather shorts, skirts, and pants

The Good News: Leather is now an all-year-round fabric.

The Bad News: Leather in spring? We’re not feelin’ it.

Trend Tip: Try leather accessories like belts, bags, and sandals. Leather shorts and skirts are fabulous on the runway but definitely weird for work and weekends in spring.

These Styles (left to right): Balmain, Balenciaga, and Alexander Wang.

Trend: Artistic fabrics

The Good News: We LOVE these impressionist fabrics, especially the water-color maxi styles from Carlos Miele.

The Bad News: Although memorable, a patterned skirt or dress is hard to wear often.

Trend Tip: While a printed sun dress is great for spring, we love a tulip shaped skirt (like Zac Posen’s) with a button down for the office.

These Styles (left to right): Carlos Miele, Chado Ralph Rucci, and Zac Posen.

Our Faves:

For Work: We love Max Mara’s camel silk halter top and slacks that can easily work for dinner after.

For Weekends: Mixing and matching casual and dressy styles like Carlos Miele did is a great weekend look. Check out this denim, sheer top and sophisticated jacket combo.

For an Evening Event: This billowing, cloud like cocktail style from Chado Ralph Rucci is just what we would want to wear to a spring evening event.

For a Drop-Dead Black Tie Affair: If we were invited to the Oscars, we would rock Brian Reyes sexy and strapless sweet heart necked gown.

To learn how designers dealt with the poor economy, click here!

Happy shopping.