Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

The Fourth of July is, of course, intended to celebrate the very important signing of one very important document (the Declaration of Independence). But in addition to being The Patriotic Holiday, the Fourth of July is also The Holiday Spent Drinking by the Beach/Pool/Lake (or Other Body of Water of Your Choosing). This isn’t to belittle what the holiday represents, so much as it is celebrate it in the most American way possible. So before you go feeling embarrassed for dedicating a lot of mental energy to deciding which Fourth of July swimsuit will look best in your inevitable Fourth of July Instagram, just remember you’re honoring a very U.S.A. holiday in a very U.S.A. way—and there’s no shame in that, now, is there?

The Fourth of July bathing suit is, quite frankly, a mainstay of the holiday. Because let’s be honest with ourselves for a minute. We will be spending the Fourth of July in some water-adjacent locale. We will be wearing bathing suits (and getting photographed in said bathing suits). And we will want to pay homage to the holiday through our sartorial palettes. Though it’s perfectly reasonable to don stars, stripes or red-white-and-blue during any time of year, it’s basically unreasonable to sport anything but on the Fourth of July. The dress code is unofficial, yet widely recognized; if you own patriotic clothing and you don’t whip it out on the Fourth of July, what, exactly, are you doing?

So go forth and fill your digital shopping carts with all the Fourth of July-worthy swimsuits you’ve been eyeing. What’s nice? Fourth of July-worthy swimsuits so thoroughly abound that there’s basically no way to do this thing wrong. Go full minimalist (white one-piece) or Miss-America-maximalist (red-white-and-blue, stars-and-stripes bikini)—the options are near-endless, which means the shopping opportunities are, too.

1. Seeing Stars High-Leg Bikini Bottoms, $8 at Nasty Gal

Fodder for your most patriotic Instagram.

2. Missguided Plunge Swimsuits, $25 at ASOS

A Fourth of July-worthy swimsuit you could definitely wear again.

3. Tommy Hilfiger Seersucker Swimsuit, $79 at ASOS

Appropriately nautical without feeling too on-the-nose.

4. High-Leg High-Waist Ruched Bikini Bottom, $26 at ASOS

All kinds of cute.

5. Lovewave Axel One-Piece, $118 at Revolve

Stripes that feel American flag-referential without skewing too obvious.

6. South Beach Cut-Out High-Leg Swimsuit, $23 at ASOS

Hot enough to warrant the weird tan lines.

7. American Graphic One-Piece Swimsuit, $22.90 at Forever 21

A swimsuit that does the talking for you.

8. Norma Kamali Stud Marissa One-Piece, $575 at Revolve

A one-piece sure to glitter under the firework-lit sky.

9. Tularosa Nina Top, $68 at Revolve

When in doubt, cover yourself with pom-poms and call it a day.

10. Missguided Ruffle Trim Plunge Swimsuit, $20 at ASOS

A suit that pays homage to 2019’s ruffles obsession.

11. All About Eve Luminance Swimsuit, $45 at ASOS

A one-piece so hot you’ll be tempted to wear it to the bar.

12. Texture Frill Bikini Set, $52 at ASOS

More ruffles, please.

13. Unique Vintage Polka Dot Bikini Bottoms, $22.50 at Forever 21

A classic silhouette, rendered in an equally classic palette.

14. Indira Combo One-Piece Swimsuit, $98 at Free People

A bandeau bikini and a one-piece—in one.

15. Roxy Exclusive Open-Back One-Piece Swimsuit, $29.99 at Urban Outfitters

For the fan of a seirously retro suit.

16. Clube Bossa Laven Bikini Top, $175 at Revolve

So cute you’ll never want to take it off.

17. Out from Under Shay Scallop One-Piece Swimsuit, $72 at Urban Outfitters

Scalloped bathing suits are basically always in style.

18. Vero Moda Striped One-Piece Swimsuit, $40.99 at Forever 21

The more not-so-obviously flag-inspired stripes, the better.

19. Ruffle Chloe Bikini Bottom, $95 at Free People

Eyelet lace is too summer-friendly to pass up.

20. Out from Under Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit, $39.99 at Urban Outfitters

Basically pool-friendly lingerie.

21. Bond Eye Tri Hard Triangle Bikini Top, $80 at Revolve

That high-waisted, high-leg cut is incredibly retro-sexy.

22. Motel Nadine Side-Tie One-Piece Swimsuit, $39.99 at Urban Oufitters

Because florals and the Fourth don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

23. Seeing Stars Strapless Bikini Top, $8 at Nasty Gal

This one hardly requires justification.

24. Boamar Simone One-Piece, $176 at Revolve

A no-fail silhouette in a classic color—we’ll take 12.

25. Mara Hoffman Jay High-Waisted Bikini Bottoms, $140 at Anthropologie

Equal parts chic and comfortable.

26. Out from Under Tulip Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit, $79 at Urban Outfitters

A swimsuit that’ll allow you to feel like you’re in two places—the tropics and your backyard—at once.

27. Luli Fama Macarena Wavy Triangle Bikini Top, $84 at Revolve

Few things in life are quite as iconic as itty-bitty, teeny-weeny, polka-dot bikinis.

28. Flounce Swim Top, $27.90 at Forever 21

Three trends for the price of one.

29. Norma Kamali Marissa One-Piece, $132 at Revolve

A one-piece that looks like it was designed with minimal tan lines in mind.

30. Lana One-Piece Swimsuit, $218 at Free People

Camo, done the Fourth of July-cute way.

31. Tularosa Annie Top, $88 at Revolve

Your favorite sports bra, rendered pool-appropriate.

32. Floral Applique Swimsuit, $39.90 at Zara

A new take on spring/summer florals.

33. Gingham High-Waisted Bikini Bottoms, $12.72 at Forever 21

Gingham and ruffles and bows—oh my.

34. Crinkle Scoop-Neck High-Leg Swimsuit, $42 at ASOS

Textured swimsuits are officially happening.

35. Lovewave I Got You Top, $78 at Revolve

A high-waisted bikini that allows you to show off your stomach and keep it covered at the same damn time.

36. Lace-Front One-Piece Swimsuit, $118 at Anthropologie

Lace and swimsuits are a match made in heaven—and one that too rarely enters the zeitgeist.

37. Lucie Bikini Bottoms, $58 at Free People

Tan line-unfriendly, but so hot we kind of don’t care.

38. Candypants Textured Tie Swimsuit, $48 at ASOS

A little polka-dot bow can go a long, long way.

39. River Island Knot-Front Swimsuit, $43 at ASOS

Bows and cutouts galore.

40. Suboo Solstice Frill Bandeau Bikini Top, $120 at Revolve

Stripes done in a way that feels seriously fresh.

41. South Beach Tie-Shoulder High-Leg Swimsuit, $32 at ASOS

Tie-shoulder straps are never not fun.

42. Cut-Out of Touch Bikini Set, $8 at Nasty Gal

A bikini sure to keep you covered—but not too covered.

43. Tularosa Annie One-Piece, $138 at Revolve

OK, this one-piece could definitely double as a top.

44. Seeing Stars Bikini Bottoms, $6.40 at Nasty Gal

Another star-covered bikini. Because you deserve options.

45. Mara Hoffman Abigail Bikini Top, $140 at Revolve

Because blue and white aren’t the only stripes on offer.

46. Tommy Hilfiger Exclusive Seamless Tie-Dye Suit, $34.99 at Urban Outfitters

A Fourth of July-friendly take on summer’s tie-dye trend.

47. Beach Bunny Hard Summer Triangle Top, $110 at Revolve

Everything you love about cage heels, embodied in a single bikini.

48. Tori Praver Swimwear Maxime One-Piece, $159 at Revolve

Wear this, and you’ve got two of three colors covered.

49. Lovers + Friends Cashel Top, $68 at Revolve

Amazing what a couple thoughtfully placed mesh panels can do.

50. Floozie by Frost French Bandana Print Frill Swimsuit, $53.50 at ASOS

Red. White. Blue. And blue again.

51. Knotted Triangular Swimsuit, $17.99 at Zara

Leave it to Zara to craft the simple-cute one-piece you had no idea you needed.

52. Macie Bikini Bottom, $89 at Free People

Just throw this on with a blue bucket hat, or something.

53. ElleJay Izzy Top, $92 at Revolve

A less obvious approach to the blue Fourth of July bikini.

54. Amy Lynn Frill-Waist Cupped Swimsuit, $15 at ASOS

Two-thirds of the way there (and all kinds of cute).

55. Tavik Swimwear Jett Bikini Top, $35 at Revolve

Can’t tell if that’s navy or black, but here for it, either way.

56. Tularosa Nina Top, $68 at Revolve

Yet another pom-pom-covered delight.

57. LPA Amelie One-Piece, $138 at Revolve

For the fan of polka dot swimsuits who prefers a one-piece.

58. Crinkle Stripe High-Leg Bikini Brief, $9.60 at Nasty Gal

Textured and patterned? Say it ain’t so.

59. Beach Riot Ruffled One-Piece Swimsuit, $172 at Anthropologie

Basically a watermelon in swimsuit form.

60. Out from Under One-Piece Swimsuit, $49.99 at Urban Outfitters

Just the statement-making swimsuit you’ve been looking for.

61. Tularosa Solange Top, $36 at Revolve

Nothing wrong with a more obvious approach to the movement.

62. Aila Blue Maison One-Piece Swimsuit, $198 at Anthropologie

A fresh take on polka dots.

63. Skye & Staghorn Aaya Zip-Front Crop Bikini Top, $122 at Revolve

Saucily placed zippers that deliver a dose of patriotic flair? We’re in love.

64. Laura Ashley Betty Floral One-Piece Swimsuit, $49.99 at Urban Outfitters

Cute, vintage, understated—and holiday-appropriate.

65. ElleJay Aubrey One-Piece, $132 at Revolve

An excellent go-to, no matter the occasion.

66. Salinas Colorblock Bikini Top, $66 at Revolve

~Wavy~.

67. French Connection Fleur Spot One-Piece, $51.50 at ASOS

A red swimsuit with just enough navy and white to get you through the day.

