StyleCaster
Share

Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

What's hot
StyleCaster

Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July
Photo: Cierra Miller.

Scroll To See More Images

The Fourth of July is, of course, intended to celebrate the very important signing of one very important document (the Declaration of Independence). But in addition to being The Patriotic Holiday, the Fourth of July is also The Holiday Spent Drinking by the Beach/Pool/Lake (or Other Body of Water of Your Choosing). This isn’t to belittle what the holiday represents, so much as it is celebrate it in the most American way possible. So before you go feeling embarrassed for dedicating a lot of mental energy to deciding which Fourth of July swimsuit will look best in your inevitable Fourth of July Instagram, just remember you’re honoring a very U.S.A. holiday in a very U.S.A. way—and there’s no shame in that, now, is there?

The Fourth of July bathing suit is, quite frankly, a mainstay of the holiday. Because let’s be honest with ourselves for a minute. We will be spending the Fourth of July in some water-adjacent locale. We will be wearing bathing suits (and getting photographed in said bathing suits). And we will want to pay homage to the holiday through our sartorial palettes. Though it’s perfectly reasonable to don stars, stripes or red-white-and-blue during any time of year, it’s basically unreasonable to sport anything but on the Fourth of July. The dress code is unofficial, yet widely recognized; if you own patriotic clothing and you don’t whip it out on the Fourth of July, what, exactly, are you doing?

So go forth and fill your digital shopping carts with all the Fourth of July-worthy swimsuits you’ve been eyeing. What’s nice? Fourth of July-worthy swimsuits so thoroughly abound that there’s basically no way to do this thing wrong. Go full minimalist (white one-piece) or Miss-America-maximalist (red-white-and-blue, stars-and-stripes bikini)—the options are near-endless, which means the shopping opportunities are, too.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

1. Seeing Stars High-Leg Bikini Bottoms, $8 at Nasty Gal

Fodder for your most patriotic Instagram.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

2. Missguided Plunge Swimsuits, $25 at ASOS

A Fourth of July-worthy swimsuit you could definitely wear again.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

3. Tommy Hilfiger Seersucker Swimsuit, $79 at ASOS

Appropriately nautical without feeling too on-the-nose.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

4. High-Leg High-Waist Ruched Bikini Bottom, $26 at ASOS

All kinds of cute.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

5. Lovewave Axel One-Piece, $118 at Revolve

Stripes that feel American flag-referential without skewing too obvious.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

6. South Beach Cut-Out High-Leg Swimsuit, $23 at ASOS

Hot enough to warrant the weird tan lines.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

7. American Graphic One-Piece Swimsuit, $22.90 at Forever 21

A swimsuit that does the talking for you.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

8. Norma Kamali Stud Marissa One-Piece, $575 at Revolve

A one-piece sure to glitter under the firework-lit sky.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

9. Tularosa Nina Top, $68 at Revolve

When in doubt, cover yourself with pom-poms and call it a day.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

10. Missguided Ruffle Trim Plunge Swimsuit, $20 at ASOS

A suit that pays homage to 2019’s ruffles obsession.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

11. All About Eve Luminance Swimsuit, $45 at ASOS

A one-piece so hot you’ll be tempted to wear it to the bar.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

12. Texture Frill Bikini Set, $52 at ASOS

More ruffles, please.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

13. Unique Vintage Polka Dot Bikini Bottoms, $22.50 at Forever 21

A classic silhouette, rendered in an equally classic palette.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

14. Indira Combo One-Piece Swimsuit, $98 at Free People

A bandeau bikini and a one-piece—in one.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

15. Roxy Exclusive Open-Back One-Piece Swimsuit, $29.99 at Urban Outfitters

For the fan of a seirously retro suit.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

16. Clube Bossa Laven Bikini Top, $175 at Revolve

So cute you’ll never want to take it off.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

17. Out from Under Shay Scallop One-Piece Swimsuit, $72 at Urban Outfitters

Scalloped bathing suits are basically always in style.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

18. Vero Moda Striped One-Piece Swimsuit, $40.99 at Forever 21

The more not-so-obviously flag-inspired stripes, the better.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

19. Ruffle Chloe Bikini Bottom, $95 at Free People

Eyelet lace is too summer-friendly to pass up.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

20. Out from Under Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit, $39.99 at Urban Outfitters

Basically pool-friendly lingerie.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

21. Bond Eye Tri Hard Triangle Bikini Top, $80 at Revolve

That high-waisted, high-leg cut is incredibly retro-sexy.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

22. Motel Nadine Side-Tie One-Piece Swimsuit, $39.99 at Urban Oufitters

Because florals and the Fourth don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

23. Seeing Stars Strapless Bikini Top, $8 at Nasty Gal

This one hardly requires justification.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

24. Boamar Simone One-Piece, $176 at Revolve

A no-fail silhouette in a classic color—we’ll take 12.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

25. Mara Hoffman Jay High-Waisted Bikini Bottoms, $140 at Anthropologie

Equal parts chic and comfortable.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

26. Out from Under Tulip Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit, $79 at Urban Outfitters

A swimsuit that’ll allow you to feel like you’re in two places—the tropics and your backyard—at once.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

27. Luli Fama Macarena Wavy Triangle Bikini Top, $84 at Revolve

Few things in life are quite as iconic as itty-bitty, teeny-weeny, polka-dot bikinis.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

28. Flounce Swim Top, $27.90 at Forever 21

Three trends for the price of one.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

29. Norma Kamali Marissa One-Piece, $132 at Revolve

A one-piece that looks like it was designed with minimal tan lines in mind.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

30. Lana One-Piece Swimsuit, $218 at Free People

Camo, done the Fourth of July-cute way.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

31. Tularosa Annie Top, $88 at Revolve

Your favorite sports bra, rendered pool-appropriate.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

32. Floral Applique Swimsuit, $39.90 at Zara

A new take on spring/summer florals.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

33. Gingham High-Waisted Bikini Bottoms, $12.72 at Forever 21

Gingham and ruffles and bows—oh my.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

34. Crinkle Scoop-Neck High-Leg Swimsuit, $42 at ASOS

Textured swimsuits are officially happening.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

35. Lovewave I Got You Top, $78 at Revolve

A high-waisted bikini that allows you to show off your stomach and keep it covered at the same damn time.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

36. Lace-Front One-Piece Swimsuit, $118 at Anthropologie

Lace and swimsuits are a match made in heaven—and one that too rarely enters the zeitgeist.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

37. Lucie Bikini Bottoms, $58 at Free People

Tan line-unfriendly, but so hot we kind of don’t care.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

38. Candypants Textured Tie Swimsuit, $48 at ASOS

A little polka-dot bow can go a long, long way.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

39. River Island Knot-Front Swimsuit, $43 at ASOS

Bows and cutouts galore.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

40. Suboo Solstice Frill Bandeau Bikini Top, $120 at Revolve

Stripes done in a way that feels seriously fresh.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

41. South Beach Tie-Shoulder High-Leg Swimsuit, $32 at ASOS

Tie-shoulder straps are never not fun.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

42. Cut-Out of Touch Bikini Set, $8 at Nasty Gal

A bikini sure to keep you covered—but not too covered.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

43. Tularosa Annie One-Piece, $138 at Revolve

OK, this one-piece could definitely double as a top.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

44. Seeing Stars Bikini Bottoms, $6.40 at Nasty Gal

Another star-covered bikini. Because you deserve options.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

45. Mara Hoffman Abigail Bikini Top, $140 at Revolve

Because blue and white aren’t the only stripes on offer.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

46. Tommy Hilfiger Exclusive Seamless Tie-Dye Suit, $34.99 at Urban Outfitters

A Fourth of July-friendly take on summer’s tie-dye trend.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

47. Beach Bunny Hard Summer Triangle Top, $110 at Revolve

Everything you love about cage heels, embodied in a single bikini.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

48. Tori Praver Swimwear Maxime One-Piece, $159 at Revolve

Wear this, and you’ve got two of three colors covered.

STYLECASTER | Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

49. Lovers + Friends Cashel Top, $68 at Revolve

Amazing what a couple thoughtfully placed mesh panels can do.

4th of july swimsuit 50 Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

50. Floozie by Frost French Bandana Print Frill Swimsuit, $53.50 at ASOS

Red. White. Blue. And blue again.

4th of july swimsuit 51 Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

51. Knotted Triangular Swimsuit, $17.99 at Zara

Leave it to Zara to craft the simple-cute one-piece you had no idea you needed.

4th of july swimsuit 52 Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

52. Macie Bikini Bottom, $89 at Free People

Just throw this on with a blue bucket hat, or something.

4th of july swimsuit 53 Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

53. ElleJay Izzy Top, $92 at Revolve

A less obvious approach to the blue Fourth of July bikini.

4th of july swimsuit 54 Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

54. Amy Lynn Frill-Waist Cupped Swimsuit, $15 at ASOS

Two-thirds of the way there (and all kinds of cute).

4th of july swimsuit 55 Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

55. Tavik Swimwear Jett Bikini Top, $35 at Revolve

Can’t tell if that’s navy or black, but here for it, either way.

4th of july swimsuit 56 Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

56. Tularosa Nina Top, $68 at Revolve

Yet another pom-pom-covered delight.

4th of july swimsuit 57 Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

57. LPA Amelie One-Piece, $138 at Revolve

For the fan of polka dot swimsuits who prefers a one-piece.

4th of july swimsuit 58 Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

58. Crinkle Stripe High-Leg Bikini Brief, $9.60 at Nasty Gal

Textured and patterned? Say it ain’t so.

4th of july swimsuit 59 Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

59. Beach Riot Ruffled One-Piece Swimsuit, $172 at Anthropologie

Basically a watermelon in swimsuit form.

4th of july swimsuit 60 Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

60. Out from Under One-Piece Swimsuit, $49.99 at Urban Outfitters

Just the statement-making swimsuit you’ve been looking for.

4th of july swimsuit 61 Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

61. Tularosa Solange Top, $36 at Revolve

Nothing wrong with a more obvious approach to the movement.

4th of july swimsuit 62 Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

62. Aila Blue Maison One-Piece Swimsuit, $198 at Anthropologie

A fresh take on polka dots.

4th of july swimsuit 63 Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

63. Skye & Staghorn Aaya Zip-Front Crop Bikini Top, $122 at Revolve

Saucily placed zippers that deliver a dose of patriotic flair? We’re in love.

4th of july swimsuit 64 Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

64. Laura Ashley Betty Floral One-Piece Swimsuit, $49.99 at Urban Outfitters

Cute, vintage, understated—and holiday-appropriate.

4th of july swimsuit 65 Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

65. ElleJay Aubrey One-Piece, $132 at Revolve

An excellent go-to, no matter the occasion.

4th of july swimsuit 66 Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

66. Salinas Colorblock Bikini Top, $66 at Revolve

~Wavy~.

4th of july swimsuit 67 Patriotic Bathing Suits Are a Must on the Fourth of July

67. French Connection Fleur Spot One-Piece, $51.50 at ASOS

A red swimsuit with just enough navy and white to get you through the day.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

Tags:
share