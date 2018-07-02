Our Favorite July 4 Sale Picks to Shop Before They Sell Out

Our country’s freedom is great—but our citizens’ freedom to shop is arguably greater. And this Fourth of July, tons of your favorite online stores are hosting massive sales, so you can fill your digital shopping cart (and your closet) with high fashion at a low price. Honestly, is there any better way to celebrate this country we call home?
Since sifting through sales is probably the last thing you want to do while sitting by the pool, we went ahead and did a little shopping for you. We’ve hand-picked some of our favorite items from the myriad Fourth of July sales happening right now and compiled them all in the below slideshow.
So instead of combing through the hundreds of discounted items available on the Internet right now, you can skip right to the good stuff—and add that good stuff to your shopping cart. No hours spent loading page after page of summer sales, no hurried shopping, and no fretting about whether that item you’re obsessed with is going to sell out before you hit the “buy” button. Just 33 incredible products.
No worries, you don’t owe us. But if you want to say thank you, we’d happily accept an invite to that party you’re throwing Wednesday.
Gélas Short
They're cute, they're cool, and they come in that mustard color everyone is obsessed with.
Now $75 at Aritzia.
Photo:
Aritzia.
The Annabelle Bikini Top
Photo:
Solid and Striped.
Platform Sandals with Ankle Strap
The perfect alternative to uncomfy heels.
Now $40 at Bershka.
Photo:
Bershka.
One Shoulder Jumpsuit
Elegant and sexy—perfect for your evening festivities.
Now $28 at Venus.
Photo:
Venus.
High-Waist Jeans with Lightning Inserts
These are badass, and you need them. Sorry.
Now $148 at Sandro.
Photo:
Sandro.
Panama Card Case
Because your wallet is a 10-pound brick, and this is cuter anyways.
Now $15 at Anthropologie.
Photo:
Anthropologie.
One Shoulder Flutter Dress
You'll get the weirdest tan lines—but it'll be worth it.
Now $42 at Kendall and Kylie.
Photo:
Kendall and Kylie.
Mara Peep-Toe Slide Sandal
Photo:
Chinese Laundry.
Summer Dreaming Jacket
Pair this with some delicate gold jewelry and gold-framed sunglasses to dress it up.
Now $103 at Blank NYC.
Photo:
Blank NYC.
Relaxed Girlfriend Jeans
Why. Don't. I. Have. These. Already.
Now $76 at Blank NYC.
Photo:
Blank NYC.
Ronaleah Drop Earrings
If high fashion met the middle of the rainforest, it would look like this. (Probably.)
Now $27 at Shopbop.
Photo:
Shopbop.
The Starstruck Body
Uncle Sam's wildest dreams have officially come to life.
Now $63 at Good American.
Photo:
Good American.
Just Hired Plaid Dress
We mean business, even on our day off.
Now $18 at Fashion Nova.
Photo:
Fashion Nova.
Walk on Water Red Multi Skater Dress
You're, like, a flag. And it's cute.
Now $34 at Tobi.
Photo:
Tobi.
Celaya Blue Fringe Sandals
Perfection in a slide.
Now $75 at Tobi.
Photo:
Tobi.
Eternity Black Strappy Choker Bikini Top
Because you already have a pair of random black bottoms floating around in your swimsuit drawer.
Now $11 at Tobi.
Photo:
Tobi.
Embroidered Tote
For carrying around the lip gloss, sunscreen, shades, gum, camera, phone charger, romance novel, towel, headphones, and water bottle you brought to the beach.
Now $34 at Abercrombie & Fitch.
Photo:
Abercrombie & Fitch.
Red Mules
BRB, putting these in my cart.
Now $10 at Bershka.
Photo:
Bershka.
Long Pleated Dress
Wear this to your neighbor's garden party. She'll be mad you stole her spotlight.
Now $285 at Maje.
Photo:
Maje.
Mazie Jeans
Your legs will look 8,245,703,185 miles long.
Now $175 at Bloomingdale's.
Photo:
Bloomingdale's.
Enjoy Mules
Heels get stuck in your grass—but these just get stuck in your head.
Now $139 at Shopbop.
Photo:
Shopbop.
Ear Adornments Stud Earrings
Glitzy, but not over-the-top. Like, you'll get compliments, but you won't blind grandma.
Now $23 at Shopbop.
Photo:
Shopbop.
Lucky Satchel
Classic—you can't go wrong.
Now $239 at Furla.
Photo:
Furla.
Floral Open-Back Wrap Dress
Photo:
Barney's New York.
Carter Mule
Kind of furry for the Fourth of July, but they'll probably never be cheaper than they are right now.
Now $90 at Chinese Laundry.
Photo:
Chinese Laundry.
Eyelet Wide Leg Crop
Throw these on over your swimwear for instant poolside fashion.
Now $80 at Lane Bryant.
Photo:
Lane Bryant
Meadow Folly Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit
If you were a famous celebrity, you'd already own this. So glam.
Now $181 at Bloomingdale's.
Photo:
Bloomingdale's.
Goodies Super Star Tee
This is the Fourth of July on a T-shirt. But ... less tacky.
Now $30 at Good American.
Photo:
Good American.
Distressed High-Rise Boyfriend Jeans
Cute, classic, and with an extremely relaxed fit. These scream, "I don't care how I look, but I look super hot."
Now $128 at The OutNet.
Photo:
The Outnet.
Rena Shirt
Do I want to start my own multi-million-dollar mega corporation, or go to sleep? Both, in that order.
Now $90 at Aritzia.
Photo:
Aritzia.
Pharrel Tweed Sneakers
In case you want to look hawt at the bowling alley.
Now $68 at ShopBop.
Photo:
Shopbop.
Faux Leather Slide Sandals
Photo:
Abercrombie & Fitch.
Beach Blanket
Photo:
Abercrombie & Fitch.
Encinitas Top
Airy and light, with a pop of color! Too cute.
Now $34.40 at Jemma Sands.
Photo:
Jemma Sands
Solidarity Bikini Top
This top is built in a universally-flattering shape. You need it.
Now $55 at Wet Swimwear.
Photo:
Wet Swimwear