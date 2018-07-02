StyleCaster
Our Favorite July 4 Sale Picks to Shop Before They Sell Out

Our Favorite July 4 Sale Picks to Shop Before They Sell Out

Our Favorite July 4 Sale Picks to Shop Before They Sell Out
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.

Our country’s freedom is great—but our citizens’ freedom to shop is arguably greater. And this Fourth of July, tons of your favorite online stores are hosting massive sales, so you can fill your digital shopping cart (and your closet) with high fashion at a low price. Honestly, is there any better way to celebrate this country we call home?

Since sifting through sales is probably the last thing you want to do while sitting by the pool, we went ahead and did a little shopping for you. We’ve hand-picked some of our favorite items from the myriad Fourth of July sales happening right now and compiled them all in the below slideshow.

So instead of combing through the hundreds of discounted items available on the Internet right now, you can skip right to the good stuff—and add that good stuff to your shopping cart. No hours spent loading page after page of summer sales, no hurried shopping, and no fretting about whether that item you’re obsessed with is going to sell out before you hit the “buy” button. Just 33 incredible products.

No worries, you don’t owe us. But if you want to say thank you, we’d happily accept an invite to that party you’re throwing Wednesday.

1 of 35
STYLECASTER | 33 Hand-Picked Items from Fourth of July Sales Around the Internet | Aritzia Shorts
Gélas Short

They're cute, they're cool, and they come in that mustard color everyone is obsessed with.

Now $75 at Aritzia.

Photo: Aritzia.
STYLECASTER | 33 Hand-Picked Items from Fourth of July Sales Around the Internet | Polka Dot Bikini Top
The Annabelle Bikini Top

Patriotic AF.

Now $66 at Solid and Striped.

Photo: Solid and Striped.
STYLECASTER | 33 Hand-Picked Items from Fourth of July Sales Around the Internet | White Platform Sandals
Platform Sandals with Ankle Strap

The perfect alternative to uncomfy heels.

Now $40 at Bershka.

Photo: Bershka.
STYLECASTER | 33 Hand-Picked Items from Fourth of July Sales Around the Internet | One Shoulder Jumpsuit
One Shoulder Jumpsuit

Elegant and sexy—perfect for your evening festivities.

Now $28 at Venus.

Photo: Venus.
STYLECASTER | 33 Hand-Picked Items from Fourth of July Sales Around the Internet | Lightning Jeans
High-Waist Jeans with Lightning Inserts

These are badass, and you need them. Sorry.

Now $148 at Sandro.

Photo: Sandro.
STYLECASTER | 33 Hand-Picked Items from Fourth of July Sales Around the Internet | Card Case
Panama Card Case

Because your wallet is a 10-pound brick, and this is cuter anyways.

Now $15 at Anthropologie.

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | 33 Hand-Picked Items from Fourth of July Sales Around the Internet | White Flutter Dress
One Shoulder Flutter Dress

You'll get the weirdest tan lines—but it'll be worth it.

Now $42 at Kendall and Kylie.

Photo: Kendall and Kylie.
STYLECASTER | 33 Hand-Picked Items from Fourth of July Sales Around the Internet | Velvet Mules
Mara Peep-Toe Slide Sandal

These are just so cute. I can't.

Now $30 at Chinese Laundry.

Photo: Chinese Laundry.
STYLECASTER | 33 Hand-Picked Items from Fourth of July Sales Around the Internet | Tropical Jacket
Summer Dreaming Jacket

Pair this with some delicate gold jewelry and gold-framed sunglasses to dress it up.

Now $103 at Blank NYC.

Photo: Blank NYC.
STYLECASTER | 33 Hand-Picked Items from Fourth of July Sales Around the Internet | White Beaded Jeans
Relaxed Girlfriend Jeans

Why. Don't. I. Have. These. Already.

Now $76 at Blank NYC.

Photo: Blank NYC.
STYLECASTER | 33 Hand-Picked Items from Fourth of July Sales Around the Internet | Tropical Drop Earrings
Ronaleah Drop Earrings

If high fashion met the middle of the rainforest, it would look like this. (Probably.)

Now $27 at Shopbop.

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 33 Hand-Picked Items from Fourth of July Sales Around the Internet | Star Bodysuit
The Starstruck Body

Uncle Sam's wildest dreams have officially come to life.

Now $63 at Good American.

Photo: Good American.
STYLECASTER | 33 Hand-Picked Items from Fourth of July Sales Around the Internet | Just Hired Plaid Dress
Just Hired Plaid Dress

We mean business, even on our day off.

Now $18 at Fashion Nova.

Photo: Fashion Nova.
STYLECASTER | 33 Hand-Picked Items from Fourth of July Sales Around the Internet | Tobi Dress
Walk on Water Red Multi Skater Dress

You're, like, a flag. And it's cute.

Now $34 at Tobi.

Photo: Tobi.
STYLECASTER | 33 Hand-Picked Items from Fourth of July Sales Around the Internet | Fringe Slides
Celaya Blue Fringe Sandals

Perfection in a slide.

Now $75 at Tobi.

Photo: Tobi.
STYLECASTER | 33 Hand-Picked Items from Fourth of July Sales Around the Internet | Tobi Bikini Top
Eternity Black Strappy Choker Bikini Top

Because you already have a pair of random black bottoms floating around in your swimsuit drawer.

Now $11 at Tobi.

Photo: Tobi.
STYLECASTER | 33 Hand-Picked Items from Fourth of July Sales Around the Internet | Embroidered Tote
Embroidered Tote

For carrying around the lip gloss, sunscreen, shades, gum, camera, phone charger, romance novel, towel, headphones, and water bottle you brought to the beach.

Now $34 at Abercrombie & Fitch.

Photo: Abercrombie & Fitch.
STYLECASTER | 33 Hand-Picked Items from Fourth of July Sales Around the Internet | Red Mules
Red Mules

BRB, putting these in my cart.

Now $10 at Bershka.

Photo: Bershka.
STYLECASTER | 33 Hand-Picked Items from Fourth of July Sales Around the Internet | Two-Toned Dress
Long Pleated Dress

Wear this to your neighbor's garden party. She'll be mad you stole her spotlight.

Now $285 at Maje.

Photo: Maje.
STYLECASTER | 33 Hand-Picked Items from Fourth of July Sales Around the Internet | Rag & Bone Jeans
Mazie Jeans

Your legs will look 8,245,703,185 miles long.

Now $175 at Bloomingdale's.

Photo: Bloomingdale's.
STYLECASTER | 33 Hand-Picked Items from Fourth of July Sales Around the Internet | Embroidered Slides
Enjoy Mules

Heels get stuck in your grass—but these just get stuck in your head.

Now $139 at Shopbop.

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 33 Hand-Picked Items from Fourth of July Sales Around the Internet | Gem Studs
Ear Adornments Stud Earrings

Glitzy, but not over-the-top. Like, you'll get compliments, but you won't blind grandma.

Now $23 at Shopbop.

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 33 Hand-Picked Items from Fourth of July Sales Around the Internet | Furla Satchel
Lucky Satchel

Classic—you can't go wrong.

Now $239 at Furla.

Photo: Furla.
STYLECASTER | 33 Hand-Picked Items from Fourth of July Sales Around the Internet | Yellow Floral Dress
Floral Open-Back Wrap Dress

Super feminine and pretty.

Now $159 at Barney's New York.

Photo: Barney's New York.
STYLECASTER | 33 Hand-Picked Items from Fourth of July Sales Around the Internet | Fur Slides
Carter Mule

Kind of furry for the Fourth of July, but they'll probably never be cheaper than they are right now.

Now $90 at Chinese Laundry.

Photo: Chinese Laundry.
STYLECASTER | 33 Hand-Picked Items from Fourth of July Sales Around the Internet | Eyelet Wide Leg Crop
Eyelet Wide Leg Crop

Throw these on over your swimwear for instant poolside fashion.

Now $80 at Lane Bryant.

Photo: Lane Bryant
STYLECASTER | 33 Hand-Picked Items from Fourth of July Sales Around the Internet | Patterned One-Piece Swimsuit
Meadow Folly Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit

If you were a famous celebrity, you'd already own this. So glam.

Now $181 at Bloomingdale's.

Photo: Bloomingdale's.
STYLECASTER | 33 Hand-Picked Items from Fourth of July Sales Around the Internet | Star T-Shirt
Goodies Super Star Tee

This is the Fourth of July on a T-shirt. But ... less tacky.

Now $30 at Good American.

Photo: Good American.
STYLECASTER | 33 Hand-Picked Items from Fourth of July Sales Around the Internet | Ripped Jeans
Distressed High-Rise Boyfriend Jeans

Cute, classic, and with an extremely relaxed fit. These scream, "I don't care how I look, but I look super hot."

Now $128 at The OutNet.

Photo: The Outnet.
STYLECASTER | 33 Hand-Picked Items from Fourth of July Sales Around the Internet | Pajama Shirt
Rena Shirt

Do I want to start my own multi-million-dollar mega corporation, or go to sleep? Both, in that order.

Now $90 at Aritzia.

Photo: Aritzia.
STYLECASTER | 33 Hand-Picked Items from Fourth of July Sales Around the Internet | Bowling Shoes
Pharrel Tweed Sneakers

In case you want to look hawt at the bowling alley.

Now $68 at ShopBop.

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 33 Hand-Picked Items from Fourth of July Sales Around the Internet | Flat Sandals
Faux Leather Slide Sandals

Perfect for the beach.

Now $19 at Abercrombie & Fitch.

Photo: Abercrombie & Fitch.
STYLECASTER | 33 Hand-Picked Items from Fourth of July Sales Around the Internet | Beach Blanket
Beach Blanket

For #laying.

Now $19 at Abercrombie & Fitch.

Photo: Abercrombie & Fitch.
STYLECASTER | Favorite July 4 Sale Picks | Jemma Sands Beach Top
Encinitas Top

Airy and light, with a pop of color! Too cute.

Now $34.40 at Jemma Sands.

Photo: Jemma Sands
STYLECASTER | Favorite July 4 Sale Picks | Wet Swimwear Solidarity Top
Solidarity Bikini Top

This top is built in a universally-flattering shape. You need it.

Now $55 at Wet Swimwear.

Photo: Wet Swimwear

