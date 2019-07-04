21 Must-Have Items We’re Shopping from Fourth of July Sales

Scroll To See More Images

Aside from the fact that it’s the 4th of July today (happy Independence Day, BTW!), it’s also officially summer, which, however ironically means that e-tailers and fashion labels are already trying to clear our their warm-weather inventory to make room for fall styles to fill the racks and offer you some noteworthy deals to help jump-start your Fourth of July sale shopping plans (TBH, it’s totally fine if you plan on ditching the mass crowds at the beach to attend BBQ’s and watch fireworks for some much-needed R&R and online shopping instead). After all, fashion works two seasons ahead.

While it may be puzzling for all of us non-fashion-buyers, it’s actually good news for us fashion lovers who also just so happen to live for a bargain, (*raises hand*) because summer sales and clearances actually start right when the season officially begins. This means you can score some major deals on seasonal-ready essentials like stylish wedding guest dresses, current swimwear styles, and hopelessly cute sandal styles galore — all without having to pay full price. Plus, you’ll get to wear your new on-sale scores ASAP since yeah, it’s already uncomfortably warm out, so it’s kind of a win-win. With that being said, I’ve been covering holiday and seasonal sales for years, and this year’s offerings left me pretty impressed.

I mean, in the marketing world, July is apparently now being referred to as “Christmas in July” (industry jargon, but you know) rather than a month known for commemorating the Declaration of Independence. Either way, July is a good time to shop and save — it’s pretty much summer’s version of Black Friday. So, I’ve compiled some swoon-worthy bargains with steep discounts that I think are totally worth your attention and the loss of (albeit, modest) funds. We’ve also rounded up all of the sales we spotted worth shopping over your long weekend (because hopefully you also have Friday off) in another post, so make sure to check that out too.

1. Everlane High Waist Denim Jeans, $68 $48 at Everlane

Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” sale is offering some major deals on closet essentials with elevated designs.

2. Stories Floral Modal Mini Dress, $119 $59 at Stories

The perfect summer floral frock that shows off some leg and flatters the waist.

3. Coca-Cola Classic Graphic Tee, $36 $14.40 at Nasty Gal

I;m obsessed with vintage-inspired graphic tee’s and this Coke design feels very 4th of July. Am I right?

4. Forever 21 Striped-Trim Denim Jacket, $34.90 $27.92 at Forever 21

This red, white and (maybe) blue (also, maybe black) stripe detail on this classic jean jacket is the coolest upgrade on the summer outerwear staple we’ve seen in a hot minute.

5. wearNYLA Pink Floyd 1972 Oversized Band Tee, $69 $51.75 at wearNYLA

Band tee’s make just about any outfit look cooler, whether you wear it under a structured blazer to the office or pair it with some cut-off’s — you’re good to go.

6. Playful Personality Shortalls, $59 $44.99 at ModCloth

Just one out of hundreds of ModCloth’s Independence Day-friendly mark downs to choose from.

7. London Rebel Snake Platform Heeled Sandals, $73 $51 at Asos

Platforms are the 70s-throwback shoe trend for summer, and the snake-effect look is still going strong.

8. Kick Flare Mid-Rise Jeans, $79 $55 at Stories

I personally own this pair of ridiculously flattering jeans, and would wear them everyday if it was socially acceptable. You might also experience the same temptation — they’re that amazing.

9. Polka Dot V-Neck Dress, $29.99 , $16.99 at H&M

This adorable dotted mini looks way more expensive than it actually is –even before it went on sale.

10. Raffia & Jute Bamboo Coffer Bag, $79.99 $59.99 at Mango

A bamboo mini-bag can transform any drab look and make it feel seasonally current (and on trend).

11. Polka Dot Cut Out Dress, $15.90 $12.72 at Forever 21

How is it even possible this dress is so cheap? Already added to my cart.

12. Theodora Long Pendant Necklace, $120.00 $79.97 at Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott makes some of the most coveted (and best-selling) jewelry designs on the market, and when the rare occasion that they get this level of a discount arises, it’s wise to take advantage.

13. Stelen Ronin Striped Jumpsuit, $108 $45.99 at Need Supply Co.

Vertical stripe motifs and statement jumpsuits have endured as two of the biggest trends we’re seeing this season, and now you can get both in one chic piece that also just so happens to be drastically marked down.

14. B.A.I.T Footwear Your Own Rainbow Platform Heel, $75 $64.99 at ModCloth

The summer shoe of my literal dreams.

15. La Vie Le Jaguar Embroidered Dress, $295.00 $118.00 at Rebecca Taylor

I would wear this dress all year-long. I need this in my closet ASAP.

16. Bleach Wash Elastic Waist Crop Jeans, $60 $36 at Topshop

Cute and comfortable. Thanks to that surprisingly cool elastic waist, you can enjoy your brunch without having to unbutton at the table. Amen.

17. Striped Structured Blazer, $99.99 $59.99 at Mango

18. Ban.do x Nooworks Daisy Print Bell Pants, $132 $92.40 at Ban.do

So here’s the deal: Ban.do is offering 20% off when you spend $50, 25% off when you spend $75 and 30% off when you spend $100+. It’s a pretty generous deal, I know.

19. Girlfriend Denim Short, $ 59.95 $29.97 at Lane Bryant

For a limited time, Lane Bryant is actually offering 50% off a selection of shorts and bottoms, and these just so happen to be my favorite.

20. Striped Crochet Jumper, $27.90 $19.53 at Forever 21

TBH, this may be the cutest romper I’ve ever seen.

21. Mochi Lorrie Shell Necklace, $98 $69.95 at Anthropologie

Shell pendants are jewelry’s biggest trend, and now’s the time to add a statement piece into your collection without breaking the bank.

