StyleCaster
Share

35 Crowd-Pleasing Recipes to Make for July 4

What's hot
StyleCaster

35 Crowd-Pleasing Recipes to Make for July 4

by
35 Crowd-Pleasing Recipes to Make for July 4
35 Start slideshow

One of the many reasons to feel #blessed about the upcoming holiday weekend (in addition to red, white, and blue outfits and hours of doing nothing on the beach) is because it usually means the opportunity to eat a lot of delicious food at parties and BBQs—and to do it for three days instead of the usual two.

MORE: 10 Easy Ways to Elevate Your Summer BBQ

If you need some inspo for what to make for your own crew (even if it’s just you and three friends) or bring to an event you’re headed to, look no further. These 35 super-summery recipes—from watermelon salad and blueberry corn salsa to grilled salmon and many types of burgers—are so good.

MORE: The 15 Wines You Should Be Drinking on the Go This Summer

0 Thoughts?
1 of 35

Grillable Veggie Burgers

Minimalist Baker

Tomato Ricotta Phyllo Tart

Girl Versus Dough

Grilled Corn with Sriracha Aioli

Minimalist Baker

Salmon and Summer Veggies

Cooking Classy

Quinoa Summer Salad

Pinch of Yum

Summer Salad with Corn and Shrimp

Foodie in New York

Blueberry Corn Salsa

Averie Cooks

Grilled Salmon with Strawberry Jalapeno Salsa

Recipe Runner

Corn Bread with Fresh Nectarines

Skinny Ms.

Watermelon Feta Salad

Chef Savvy

Cilantro Lime Chicken Sliders with Tomato Guac

Little Broken

Lemon Garlic Shrimp Kabobs

Damn Delicious

Roasted Garlic and Parmesan Zucchini, Squash, and Tomatoes

Cooking Classy

Charred Corn Salsa

Hungry by Nature

Grilled Sweet Potatoes

Simply Recipes

Tomato Wedge Salad

Food'n'Focus

Sweet Corn Zucchini Pie

Hungry by Nature

Hawaiian Steak Kabobs

The Gunnysack

BLT Sliders with Basil Mayo

A Life from Scratch

Grilled Halibut with Tomato Avocado Salsa

Foodie Crush

Tortellini with Pesto and Roasted Veggies

Cooking Classy

Chili Lime Chicken Tacos with Grilled Pineapple Salsa

Carlsbad Cravings

Asparagus Pasta Salad

I Wash You Dry

Honey Sriracha Grilled Chicken Skewers

My Organized Chaos

Cabbage, Apple, and Radish Cole Slaw

Blackberry Babe

Chicken Berry Pasta Salad

Five Heart Home

Steak Tacos with Cilantro Radish Salsa

Bon Appetit

Cedar Plank Salmon with Watermelon Feta Salsa

Half Baked Harvest

Tomato Watermelon Gazpacho with Pistachios and Basil

Love and Olive Oil

Chili Lime Baked Potato Chips

Diethood

Santa Fe Loaded Veggie Burger

Sweet Earth Foods

Mango Black Bean Salad

Miss Information Blog

Cajun Baked Sweet Potato Fries

Minimalist Baker

Farmer's Market Potato Salad

Bobby's Kozy Kitchen

Hawaiian Slaw

Platings and Pairings

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Best Pairs of Nikes to Buy Right Now

The Best Pairs of Nikes to Buy Right Now
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share