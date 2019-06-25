StyleCaster
Share

Literally Just 41 of the Best Red, White and Blue Outfits We’ve Ever Seen

What's hot
StyleCaster

Literally Just 41 of the Best Red, White and Blue Outfits We’ve Ever Seen

Maggie Griswold
by
Literally Just 41 of the Best Red, White and Blue Outfits We’ve Ever Seen
Photo: Cierra Miller.

Scroll To See More Images

The sun is shining, humidity is rising and all across America, people are stocking up on burgers. It’s almost time for the Fourth of July, which means endless parties and barbecues to which you’ll want to wear heat-appropriate and adorable ensembles. Finding cute Fourth of July outfits is actually harder than it sounds. Every year, I think I’ll just grab something red, white and blue from my closet, until the day arrives, and I actually have nothing cute to wear. I never realize how much I need a red t-shirt in my wardrobe as much as I do on Fourth of July—but by then, it’s too late.

This year, I’m getting a damn head start by garnering some major red, white and blue outfit inspiration. Sometimes you have to see an outfit idea on someone to get the wheels turning of how to recreate the look with items you already own. Denim shorts and skirts are always a must, because they’re both blue and will keep you from overheating in the July sun. Finding the right ways to pair other items of clothing with denim you have in your closet—or other pieces of red, white or blue clothing—is where having a little inspiration helps, though.

From super cute ways to style your favorite t-shirt dress for the Fourth of July to perfectly vintage red, white and blue ensembles, there’s no lack of inspiration for the United States’ Independence Day. Seriously, there’s no need to be cheesy this holiday. Instagram influencers have got you covered with the most stylish way to celebrate the Fourth of July. Some of these outfit ideas are so good, you’ll want to wear them all summer long.

1. Tie-Dye Red, White & Blue

2. Stars on Stars Tank

3. USA Graphic Tee + Red Shorts

Literally Just 41 of the Best Red, White and Blue Outfits We've Ever Seen

Gal Meets Glam.

4. Red Striped Dress + Denim Shirt

5. By the Pool Red, White & Blue Vibes

6. Red, White & Blue Swimsuit

View this post on Instagram

Tonight in my stories I’m sharing these new cropped flared jeans that are on sale tonight, I’m 💯 % obsessed with AND some graphic tees (including this one) that are $15 or less tonight!! So many good ones! Check out my stories to see all the ways I styled them! . Everything I’m wearing here just went on sale today! Jeans, tee (on sale for $15) and red flip flop sandals for $20! And found an amazon dupe for my Givenchy bag! 💃🏼 . . . http://liketk.it/2CicK @liketoknow.it #liketkit #LTKsalealert #LTKshoecrush #LTKspring #LTKstyletip #LTKunder50 #LTKunder100 #LTKworkwear #LTKitbag #abercrombiestyle #flaredpants #flaredjeans #fourthofjulyoutfit #summerstyles #summeroutfits #summeroutfitideas #amazondupes #amazondupe #givenchybag #givenchybags #vacationoutfit

A post shared by 💗,Bec (@luvbec) on

7. Vintage Vibes

8. Bold Red, White & Blue Prints

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 41 of the Best Red, White and Blue Outfits We've Ever Seen

Sweet Style.

9. Red Duster Jacket + Heart-Shaped Sunnies

10. Off-the-Shoulder Top

View this post on Instagram

The cutest in the ☀️ SEA ☀️ This is my “night” look ft @oldnavy jumpsuit I wore two pictures back 🙌🏼 Just wear your bathing suit as your top, add a striped blouse + neck scarf and you’re settled for a bbq, to see the fireworks at the beach or just hang out with the fam! 💥🌺 . . . . . . #pursuepretty #shewearscolor #oldnavystyle #ad #ABMlifeiscolorful #ABMpatternlove #flashesofdelight #calledtobecreative #DScolor #DSpattern #LiveColorfully #prettylittlething #makeyousmilestyle #thehappynow #wandeleurspark #orlandoblogger #finditliveit #howyouglow #latinablogger #puertoricoblogger #acolorstory #fourthofjulyoutfit #summerstyle #summertrends #fourthofjuly #darlingweekend #darlingmoment #americanstyle #plussizeblogger

A post shared by She Wears Color • SWC (@shewearscolor) on

11. Red, White & Peek-a-Blue

12. Simple Red Tank + White Shorts

13. Effortlessly Cool Tie-Front Top

Literally Just 41 of the Best Red, White and Blue Outfits We've Ever Seen

Walking in Memphis in High Heels.

14. Cute Striped Shorts + Plain White Tee

View this post on Instagram

America, spread your golden wings, sail on freedoms winds across the skyyy 🦅 I love this song from the Great American Adventure Attraction in Epcot 🇺🇸 Here’s a little Fourth of July OOTD accessorized with a Disney Touch! Interested in these items? you can get all the details when you Download the LIKEtoKNOW.it app to shop this pic via screenshot @liketoknow.it #liketkit #LTKunder50 http://liketk.it/2wo9a . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #parkbound #disneystyle #wearitloveit #fourthofjuly #styleinspo #dressedindisney #disneyfashion #creaturesoftheparks #fourthofjulyoutfit #disneylifestyler @disneylifestylers #disneyparksstyle #fashiondiaries #disneywayoflife #stylediaries #styledbyme #outfitgram #aboutalook #disneyootd #americanstyle #minniestyle #outfitinspo #disneybound #followdisney #endlessmagic #f21xme #ohmydisney

A post shared by Paris Kain | Disney Style 🐭 (@perksofaparkhopprincess) on

15. Disney-Inspired Red, White & Blue

16. Star-Patterned Denim

17. Red, White & Blue Details

Literally Just 41 of the Best Red, White and Blue Outfits We've Ever Seen

J’s Everyday Fashion.

18. All the Red, White and Blue Accessories

19. All Red + Pop of Blue

20. Coordinating Striped Outfits

21. Red Hot Jumpsuit

Literally Just 41 of the Best Red, White and Blue Outfits We've Ever Seen

Tuckernuck.

22. Red Gingham

23. Striped Red T-Shirt Dress

24. Stripes + Stars

Literally Just 41 of the Best Red, White and Blue Outfits We've Ever Seen

Pinterest.

25. Workplace Ready

26. Red, White & Blue Romper

Literally Just 41 of the Best Red, White and Blue Outfits We've Ever Seen

Polished Whimsy.

27. Pretty Little Wrap Skirt

28. Red Dress + Red Hat

29. Red & White Striped Tank + Denim Shorts

Literally Just 41 of the Best Red, White and Blue Outfits We've Ever Seen

Cort in Session.

30. Cute Denim Dress + Red Accessories

31. Off-the-Shoulder Red Gingham Top

32. Graphic Tee + Jeans

Literally Just 41 of the Best Red, White and Blue Outfits We've Ever Seen

Beauticurve.

33. All Denim Everything + a Pop of Red

34. Red, White & Blue Jumpsuit

35. Graphic Tee + Cutoff Shorts

Literally Just 41 of the Best Red, White and Blue Outfits We've Ever Seen

Natalie Off Duty.

36. Swimsuit + Denim Cut-Offs

37. Sexy Striped Dress

38. Striped Sweater + Denim Mini Skirt

Literally Just 41 of the Best Red, White and Blue Outfits We've Ever Seen

ShopStyle.

39. Printed Maxi Skirt

40. Polka Dot Dress + Red Bandana

Literally Just 41 of the Best Red, White and Blue Outfits We've Ever Seen

My Small Wardrobe.

41. Polka Dot Top + White Shorts

Tags:
share