Literally Just 41 of the Best Red, White and Blue Outfits We’ve Ever Seen

Scroll To See More Images

The sun is shining, humidity is rising and all across America, people are stocking up on burgers. It’s almost time for the Fourth of July, which means endless parties and barbecues to which you’ll want to wear heat-appropriate and adorable ensembles. Finding cute Fourth of July outfits is actually harder than it sounds. Every year, I think I’ll just grab something red, white and blue from my closet, until the day arrives, and I actually have nothing cute to wear. I never realize how much I need a red t-shirt in my wardrobe as much as I do on Fourth of July—but by then, it’s too late.

This year, I’m getting a damn head start by garnering some major red, white and blue outfit inspiration. Sometimes you have to see an outfit idea on someone to get the wheels turning of how to recreate the look with items you already own. Denim shorts and skirts are always a must, because they’re both blue and will keep you from overheating in the July sun. Finding the right ways to pair other items of clothing with denim you have in your closet—or other pieces of red, white or blue clothing—is where having a little inspiration helps, though.

From super cute ways to style your favorite t-shirt dress for the Fourth of July to perfectly vintage red, white and blue ensembles, there’s no lack of inspiration for the United States’ Independence Day. Seriously, there’s no need to be cheesy this holiday. Instagram influencers have got you covered with the most stylish way to celebrate the Fourth of July. Some of these outfit ideas are so good, you’ll want to wear them all summer long.

1. Tie-Dye Red, White & Blue

2. Stars on Stars Tank

3. USA Graphic Tee + Red Shorts

4. Red Striped Dress + Denim Shirt

5. By the Pool Red, White & Blue Vibes

6. Red, White & Blue Swimsuit

7. Vintage Vibes

8. Bold Red, White & Blue Prints

9. Red Duster Jacket + Heart-Shaped Sunnies

10. Off-the-Shoulder Top

11. Red, White & Peek-a-Blue

12. Simple Red Tank + White Shorts

13. Effortlessly Cool Tie-Front Top

14. Cute Striped Shorts + Plain White Tee

15. Disney-Inspired Red, White & Blue

16. Star-Patterned Denim

17. Red, White & Blue Details

18. All the Red, White and Blue Accessories

19. All Red + Pop of Blue

20. Coordinating Striped Outfits

21. Red Hot Jumpsuit

22. Red Gingham

23. Striped Red T-Shirt Dress

24. Stripes + Stars

25. Workplace Ready

26. Red, White & Blue Romper

27. Pretty Little Wrap Skirt

28. Red Dress + Red Hat

29. Red & White Striped Tank + Denim Shorts

30. Cute Denim Dress + Red Accessories

31. Off-the-Shoulder Red Gingham Top

32. Graphic Tee + Jeans

33. All Denim Everything + a Pop of Red

34. Red, White & Blue Jumpsuit

35. Graphic Tee + Cutoff Shorts

36. Swimsuit + Denim Cut-Offs

37. Sexy Striped Dress

38. Striped Sweater + Denim Mini Skirt

39. Printed Maxi Skirt

40. Polka Dot Dress + Red Bandana

41. Polka Dot Top + White Shorts