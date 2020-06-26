All The Fourth Of July Fashion Sales You Def Don’t Want To Sleep On

Scroll To See More Images

As you sit with your loved ones and wait for the fireworks displays this July Fourth weekend, take a few moments to peruse all the amazing deals from some of your favorite brands (and maybe even a few you haven’t discovered yet!). The Fourth of July 2020 fashion sales are all seriously so good—and we’re so, so ready to hand over our paychecks in exchange for the chicest clothes and accessories. While most of the United States oohs and ahhs over fireworks this year, we’ll be over here swooning at all the discounts.

Other than getting to spend time with friends and family—and grilling up a storm—the best part about summer holidays is all the sales we get to shop. Depending on the brand, Fourth of July weekend can include discounts that rival Black Friday or Cyber Monday! So for those of us who have yet to fill out our summer wardrobes with pieces worthy of our Instagram feeds, these deals are perfect. We can all stock up on summer essentials, statement pieces and all the accessories our hearts desire while still (probably) staying within our budgets.

Whether you’re in need of a new dress to wear for a backyard photoshoot this summer or have been itching to snag some cute heels to pair with your favorite pair of jeans, you’ll find it all in these Fourth of July sales. To help you keep track of all those sale emails likely hitting your inbox right about now, we compiled all the best Fourth of July weekend sales worth shopping below. There are so many incredible deals, so choose wisely. Before you know it, you’ll have a full closet and impeccable wardrobe at your disposal. Happy Fourth!

Trendy plus-size fashion abounds at Eloquii—and their Fourth of July weekend sale is not to be missed. Between July 1 and July 4, you can score 40% to 60% off everything (including clearance!). Just use the promo code HAPPY when you check out, and you’re on your way to some serious summer savings.

For all things bridal—from wedding gowns to custom bridesmaid dresses—Azazie’s July Fourth sale is a must-shop. From July 3 through July 5, the dress brand is offering 10% off all orders of $100 or more. If you’ve got a wedding coming up and haven’t snagged your bridesmaid dress yet, now is the time.

Treat yourself to some new shoes from Chinese Laundry’s Fourth of July weekend sale. You can get 30% off sitewide between July 3 and July 5—so go ahead and pick out a few pairs for yourself now. This sale is so good that you’ll want to shop before your size is gone.

In need of some new denim, but want to make sure it’s ethically and sustainably made? Look no further than the ÉTICA July Fourth sale. From July 3 to July 5, you’ll be able to score some seriously cute styles at 20% off. The entire site will be on sale, so feel free to stock up for summer.

For cozy tees, irresistibly soft bralettes (Trust me—I own one.) and comfy sweats, the July Fourth Richer Poorer sale is a can’t-miss opportunity. Between June 30 and July 6, take an extra 25% off all of the brand’s chic and cozy sale items.

Grab a pair or two of Ruthie Davis’ high-fashion shoes this Fourth of July weekend. From July 3 through July 10, use code SUM60 to get 60% off (!) summer 2020 styles and SALE20 to get an additional 20% off all sale shoes. You might want to make some extra room in your closet for this sale.

While Rifle Paper Co. is known for their adorable desk accessories and stationery, their collaboration with sneaker brand Keds is a must-shop this Fourth of July. From July 2 through July 7, you can treat yourself to 15% off orders under $50, 20% off $50 or more and 25% off orders of $100 or more. The promotion applies to their entire website—including the Rifle Paper Co. x Keds sneakers.

Get your Little Women meets boho vibes with Shabby Chic’s clothing collections. From July 1 through July 5, sale is on sale—with an extra 20% off. Now’s the perfect time to find the look that will ultimately win you the heart of Timothee Chalamet.

Treat yourself (and your skin!) to some ridiculously soft and sustainable cashmere pieces that’ll last you well into fall and winter. For July Fourth weekend, State Cashmere is offering $30 off orders of $150 with the code 2020JULY4. It’s definitely time to get cozy with deals this good.

Dress up your hands with a few bracelets and rings from Pura Vida this summer. For July Fourth weekend, the brand is blessing us all with a free gift with every purchase—no minimum required!—and free shipping on all orders. Your accessories collection is about to get a major upgrade.

Add some dreamy pieces to your summer wardrobe with Saylor’s July Fourth sale. From July 3 through July 5, you can snag 20% off sitewide. So go ahead and grab a few new summery dresses and effortlessly cool blouses while this sale is hot.

For some seriously gorgeous statement jewelry, you don’t have to look any further than We Dream in Colour. Do yourself a favor and add some jewelry to your accessories collection during their Fourth of July sale. From July 1 through July 6, use code JULY4TH to get 30% off the entire site. Swoon.

Step up your accessories game with some jewelry from Giovanna’s gorgeous collection. From July 3 through July 5, use code “tenforten” to snag 10% off all jewelry. In addition, 10% of proceeds will be donated to the Equal Justice Initiative, so you can look good while doing good.

Get your cozy on with Grey State Apparel’s Fourth of July weekend sale. You can snag trendy tie-dye sweatshirts along with comfy dresses and rompers all at 30% off. Just use the code JULY4 when you check out with all your chic finds.

If you’re in need of some new workout clothes or even a few cool athleisure looks, feast your eyes upon the Russell Athletic July Fourth sale. July 3 through July 5, when you spend $75, you get $20 off! There’s no code needed, either, so go right ahead and add it all to your cart.

You can never have too many bags—and even if you don’t agree, once you see all the gorgeous purses from Hobo, you won’t be able to resist grabbing a few. From July 3 through July 5, use code JULY20 to get 20% off all full-price items. Now there’s something worth celebrating.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.