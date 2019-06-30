17 Fourth of July Desserts Desserts That Are Easier Than a Damn Flag Cake

StyleCaster
17 Fourth of July Desserts That Are Easier Than a Damn Flag Cake




Photo: The First Year.

When it comes to Fourth of July desserts, flag cakes currently reign supreme. And they’re awesome, I know. The thing is, they’re also a whole lot of work—you need to bake several different color layers, cut certain ones into rings, and then assemble and frost everything. Great if you have a whole afternoon, but not so great if you have other things on your to-do list.

The good news is, there are so many easy Fourth of July desserts out there that stick to the patriotic theme without requiring hours of work from you. Some do take a little bit of skill, but most are just about gathering the ingredients and putting everything together. This time of year, there are all kinds of red, white and blue confections out there, so it’s really just a matter of taking advantage of them.

So make things easy on yourself this summer holiday season, and choose a Fourth of July dessert that won’t keep you in the kitchen for any longer than you need to be. Because when the weather is this beautiful, who wants to be stuck inside?

Red, White, and Blue Poke Cake

McCormick.

1. Red, White and Blue Poke Cake

Like a flag cake, the real fun of this poke cake is under the surface. Unlike a flag cake, you can bake it all in one pan.

Firecracker Cake

Love Bakes Good Cakes.

2. Firecracker Cake

This firecracker cake is impressive inside and out.

Fourth of July Dessert Pizza

The Crafted Sparrow.

3. Fourth of July Dessert Pizza

This dessert pizza is really just a giant, patriotic cookie.

Red, White, and Blue Cookie Bars

Number 2 Pencil.

4. Red, White and Blue Cookie Bars

Colored M&Ms do all the decorating work in these dense, chocolatey cookie bars.

Patriotic Strawberries

The Girl Who Ate Everything.

5. Patriotic Strawberries

All you need? Red strawberries, white chocolate and blue sugar.

S'mores Bars

Over the Big Moon.

6. S’mores Bars

No need to start a campfire while there are fireworks going off. Bake your s’mores, instead.

Hot Fudge Cheesecake Trifles

Recipe Girl.

7. Hot Fudge Cheesecake Trifles

These no-bake trifles are a great way to get younger family members involved.

Firework Sugar Cookie Cake

Crazy for Crust.

8. Firework Sugar Cookie Cake

Sprinkles make this sugar cookie cake even more fun.

Rice Krispies Treats

Lil Luna.

9. Rice Krispies Treats

Same Rice Krispies treats, new color scheme.

Patriotic Trail Mix

Lil Luna.

10. Patriotic Trail Mix

It’s a little bit of a stretch to call this trail mix—I’d say it’s more like puppy chow with candy tossed in.

Firecracker Popcorn

Spicy Southern Kitchen.

11. Firecracker Popcorn

This sweet, crunchy (patriotic!) popcorn is great as an after-dinner snack for your Independence Day party.

Patriotic Cookie Bars

Butter With a Side of Bread.

12. Patriotic Cookie Bars

Trippy cookie bars are the coolest way to stick to a red, white and blue theme, in my humble opinion.

Red, White, and Blue Bark

Life With the Crust Off.

13. Red, White and Blue Bark

This festive bark is as easy as melting chocolate and sprinkling candy on top.

Patriotic Pretzels

Craft Create Cook.

14. Patriotic Pretzels

So cute, you might be tempted to whip up these patriotic pretzels year-round.

Firecracker Marshmallow Skewers

Mama Cheaps.

15. Firecracker Marshmallow Skewers

No skill necessary for these patriotic marshmallow skewers.

Fruit Jell-O Cups

The First Year.

16. Fruit Jell-O Cups

Yep, there’s real fruit in these red, white and blue Jell-O cups.

Flag S'mores Dip

The Decorated Cookie.

17. Flag S’mores Dip

S’mores dip is equal parts easy and fun. Red, white and blue s’mores dip is totally party-ready, too.

