Last-Minute Fourth of July Decor Ideas You Could Actually Throw Together in a Pinch

Look, I get it: The Fourth of July sneaks up on us all. One minute, it feels like it’s the beginning of June, and the next thing you know, you’re about to host a Fourth of July party and you have nothing prepared. But have no fear, because there are so many easy last-minute Fourth of July decor ideas you can totally pull off in just a few hours. All it takes is a trip to the craft store (or Target, TBH. They have everything you could ever need.) and some creativity, and you’re sure to have a well-decorated bash that definitely doesn’t look like you waited until the last minute.
From creative ways to dress up your July Fourth table to little details sure to delight all your guests, there are myriad ways to DIY yourself into the best Fourth of July party of all time. Try filling up some clear balloons with red, white and blue confetti for a fun accent indoors or outdoors. Give your party guests their very own set of sparkers (with their name on them!) for an added personalized touch. Use colored cardstock or construction paper to create some patriotic hanging stars. The possibilities are endless—and won’t even cost you much cash. These 24 easy DIY Fourth of July decor ideas are sure to spark some creativity in you, no matter which ones you choose.
HGTV/Pinterest.
1. Tie ribbon + name tags around sparklers
Trend U Home.
2. Hang a flag in an unexpected way
Pinterest.
3. Fill clear balloons with red, white and blue confetti