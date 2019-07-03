Last-Minute Fourth of July Decor Ideas You Could Actually Throw Together in a Pinch

Scroll To See More Images

Look, I get it: The Fourth of July sneaks up on us all. One minute, it feels like it’s the beginning of June, and the next thing you know, you’re about to host a Fourth of July party and you have nothing prepared. But have no fear, because there are so many easy last-minute Fourth of July decor ideas you can totally pull off in just a few hours. All it takes is a trip to the craft store (or Target, TBH. They have everything you could ever need.) and some creativity, and you’re sure to have a well-decorated bash that definitely doesn’t look like you waited until the last minute.

From creative ways to dress up your July Fourth table to little details sure to delight all your guests, there are myriad ways to DIY yourself into the best Fourth of July party of all time. Try filling up some clear balloons with red, white and blue confetti for a fun accent indoors or outdoors. Give your party guests their very own set of sparkers (with their name on them!) for an added personalized touch. Use colored cardstock or construction paper to create some patriotic hanging stars. The possibilities are endless—and won’t even cost you much cash. These 24 easy DIY Fourth of July decor ideas are sure to spark some creativity in you, no matter which ones you choose.

1. Tie ribbon + name tags around sparklers

2. Hang a flag in an unexpected way

3. Fill clear balloons with red, white and blue confetti

4. Add red flowers to blue bottles or vases

5. Make these festive pom pom napkin rings

6. Fill jars with red, white and blue sand & top with a candle

7. Make a flag out of balloons

8. DIY a life-size tic-tac-toe game

9. Amp up your place settings with some fun napkins

10. Cut out some stars & tape or glue them onto string

11. Find some fabric scraps & create a shabby chic flag

12. Paint mason jars red, white and blue to hold silverware

13. Add some simple toppers to your food display

14. Display everything patriotic you can find around the house (& some red, white and blue straws for added flare!)

15. Paint a bunch of old bottle caps to make this red, white and blue wreath

16. Designate jars to fun Fourth of July activities (like sparkers & bubbles)

17. Make fireworks out of balloons

18. Fill vases with colored stones (or red, white and blue M&Ms)

19. Add Fourth of July bingo to the table

20. Fill a bucket or vase with red and blue Tootsie Pops

21. Use washi tape to decorate plastic utensils

22. Hang some hydrangeas outside

23. Grab some craft paper and make a red, white and blue paper chain

24. DIY a fun July Fourth banner