Last-Minute Fourth of July Decor Ideas You Could Actually Throw Together in a Pinch

Last-Minute Fourth of July Decor Ideas You Could Actually Throw Together in a Pinch

Maggie Griswold
Last-Minute Fourth of July Decor Ideas You Could Actually Throw Together in a Pinch
Photo: Cierra Miller.

Look, I get it: The Fourth of July sneaks up on us all. One minute, it feels like it’s the beginning of June, and the next thing you know, you’re about to host a Fourth of July party and you have nothing prepared. But have no fear, because there are so many easy last-minute Fourth of July decor ideas you can totally pull off in just a few hours. All it takes is a trip to the craft store (or Target, TBH. They have everything you could ever need.) and some creativity, and you’re sure to have a well-decorated bash that definitely doesn’t look like you waited until the last minute.

From creative ways to dress up your July Fourth table to little details sure to delight all your guests, there are myriad ways to DIY yourself into the best Fourth of July party of all time. Try filling up some clear balloons with red, white and blue confetti for a fun accent indoors or outdoors. Give your party guests their very own set of sparkers (with their name on them!) for an added personalized touch. Use colored cardstock or construction paper to create some patriotic hanging stars. The possibilities are endless—and won’t even cost you much cash. These 24 easy DIY Fourth of July decor ideas are sure to spark some creativity in you, no matter which ones you choose.

HGTV/Pinterest.

1. Tie ribbon + name tags around sparklers

Trend U Home.

2. Hang a flag in an unexpected way

Pinterest.

3. Fill clear balloons with red, white and blue confetti

Instyle/Pinterest.

4. Add red flowers to blue bottles or vases

Martha Stewart.

5. Make these festive pom pom napkin rings

Crafts by Courtney.

6. Fill jars with red, white and blue sand & top with a candle

Trend U Home.

7. Make a flag out of balloons

Hi Miss Puff.

8. DIY a life-size tic-tac-toe game

Good Housekeeping/Pinterest.

9. Amp up your place settings with some fun napkins

Pinterest.

10. Cut out some stars & tape or glue them onto string

Home Talk.

11. Find some fabric scraps & create a shabby chic flag

Country Living.

12. Paint mason jars red, white and blue to hold silverware

Sprinkle Some Fun.

13. Add some simple toppers to your food display

Pinterest.

14. Display everything patriotic you can find around the house (& some red, white and blue straws for added flare!)

Architecture Ideas.

15. Paint a bunch of old bottle caps to make this red, white and blue wreath

Uncommon Designs.

16. Designate jars to fun Fourth of July activities (like sparkers & bubbles)

Project Nursery.

17. Make fireworks out of balloons

Dig This Design.

18. Fill vases with colored stones (or red, white and blue M&Ms)

Studio DIY.

19. Add Fourth of July bingo to the table

Woman’s Day.

20. Fill a bucket or vase with red and blue Tootsie Pops

Tikkido.

21. Use washi tape to decorate plastic utensils

Good Housekeeping.

22. Hang some hydrangeas outside

Fun Family Crafts.

23. Grab some craft paper and make a red, white and blue paper chain

Polka Dot Chair.

24. DIY a fun July Fourth banner

