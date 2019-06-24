StyleCaster
Every Red, White and Blue Piece Worth Shopping for the Fourth of July

Lindsey Lanquist
Photo: Cierra Miller.

What’s red, and white, and blue all over? You, on the Fourth of July, clad in a truly delightful, totally patriotic ensemble. You can almost smell the Instagram likes now. The only hiccup to bringing this idyllic vision to fruition? You hardly own any Fourth of July-worthy clothing. Your penchant for minimalism hasn’t exactly lent itself to a wardrobe full of stars, stripes and other flag-inspired garb. All-black-everything and red-white-and-blue aren’t a match made in sartorial heaven—far from it. What, oh what, is a gal to do??!

Run to the store, of course.

If you’ve been looking for some excuse—any excuse—to go shopping, we’ve just served one up on a silver platter. No Fourth of July is complete without a handful of envy-inducing Instagrams, and no envy-inducing Fourth of July Instagram is complete without a killer red-white-and-blue ensemble. (Or at least, like, a swimsuit that looks vaguely festive.)

And really, what better way is there to show your support for this country you call home than by stimulating its economy? There is no better way to celebrate America than to engage in some serious capitalism—even if that capitalism is merely taking the form of filling shopping bags with cute, patriotic clothing. (The two aren’t mutually exclusive—we promise.)

1. Backstage Sweater Brami, $48 at Free People

A bralette that can take you from the pool to the bar—because your Fourth of July plans are bound to be ~seriously~ ~dynamic~.

2. Positano Polka Dot Maxi Dress, $36 at Nasty Gal

Not the blue you’d normally associated with the American flag, but that honestly makes this surprising patriotic pick even cuter.

3. Superdown Kandy Stripe Bodycon Dress, $58 at Revolve

Equal parts comfy and cute. (In other words, perfect for lounging around in all day long.)

4. House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Isla Dress, $168 at Revolve

A dress that nods to summer’s fringe obsession without sacrificing low-key appeal.

5. Charlie Oversized Button-Down Shirt, $29.99 at Urban Outfitters

All three colors are accounted for—and in swim cover-up form, no less.

6. Lisa Says Gah Rosa Button-Front Midi Dress, $129.99 at Urban Outfitters

Style this mini with your favorite blue eyeshadow (like so), and you’ll be set.

7. Line of My Life Striped Pants, $20 at Nasty Gal

A power suit that can skew as patriotic or as, uh, not patriotic as you style it.

8. Emily Double Tie-Front Cropped Top, $24.99 at Urban Outfitters

Throw it on with jeans, and you’ve already got two-thirds of the palette on lock.

9. Polka Dot Tie-Front Romper, $29.99 at Urban Outfitters

Polka dots are endlessly fun in the summer—something this romper knows to be true.

10. Plaid High-Rise Ruffle Short, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Red, white and pink wasn’t exactly the palette we had in mind, but if you throw on a denim jacket, you’ll be good to go.

11. Laura Button-Down Cropped Cardigan, $24.99 at Urban Outfitters

So comfy you’ll catch yourself snuggling up in it on every breezy summer night.

12. Privacy Please Cortez Top, $98 at Revolve

Pair it with your favorite jeans, and rest assured knowing you nailed this patriotic-chic thing.

13. Lip Print Dress, $29.90 at Zara

Blow kisses to America all Fourth of July long by wearing a dress that’s covered in lips.

14. Date Night Ruffle Sleeveless Romper, $39.99 at Urban Outfitters

A red romper that wants to take you everywhere this summer.

15. Paula Polka Dot Cross-Back Slip Dress, $39.99 at Urban Outfitters

A fresh take on the enduring slip dress trend—and a Fourth of July-friendly one, too.

16. Tularosa Candace Blouse, $83 at Revolve

A no-fail blouse worth adding to your closet, stat.

17. Tied Polka Dot Dress, $49.90 at Zara

Too fun to pass up. (And sure to play well with your go-to red lipstick.)

18. Our Story Halter Top, $69.95 at Free People

All three colors, combined in a way that doesn’t feel too on-the-nose America.

19. Casey Kick Flare Pant, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Gingham pants are fun, regardless of occasion. But they’re especially fit for America’s barbecue holiday.

20. Other One Cami, $30 at Free People

White is a less obvious pick for the Fourth of July, so make the most of its unexpected appeal.

21. Tularosa Roxie Dress, $111 at Revolve

Fit for the office, your friend’s wedding, or a casual poolside chill—and sure to look great in your feed, too.

22. Riley Ruffle Tie-Front Blouse, $24.99 at Urban Outfitters

So good you’ll catch yourself wondering how many days you can wear it in a row.

23. Corey Lynn Calter Zea Sleeveless Blouse, $98 at Anthropologie

I mean, the blouse is literally dotted with stars.

24. Faithfull the Brand Gabrielle Pants, $138 at Revolve

A floral offers a low-key way to knock two of the palette’s three colors out.

25. Chevron Moment Please Zip Sweatshirt, $18 at Nasty Gal

The color scheme is an absolute win—and the comfort this pullover is sure to afford is, too.

26. Polka Dot Dress, $39.90 at Zara

We never met a polka dot mini dress we didn’t like. (Let alone one with a frilly neckline.)

27. Marissa Webb Amaya Top, $279 at Revolve

Hot enough to hit the bar in, once you’re done admiring the fireworks.

28. Contrasting Pompom Dress, $39.90 at Zara

All three colors in one seriously chic dress.

29. Tiger Mist Alice Denim Button-Front Romper, $44.99 at Urban Outfitters

Because jeans aren’t the only way to do denim this Fourth of July—or really, ever.

30. Red Satin Bias Midi Skirt, $55 at Topshop

For the fan of the slip dress trend who wants to do things a little differently.

31. Sister Jane Fairwater Chiffon Ruffle Top, $49.99 at Urban Outfitters

A top that makes the most of summer’s sheer clothing trend—while knocking out two of the Fourth of July’s go-to colors.

32. California Sunrise Tank Top, $5.99 at Forever 21

Because you deserve to be comfy while you serve up enviably cool style.

33. Marissa Webb Anders Pant, $254 at Revolve

A go-to statement pant fit for the Fourth of July—and well after, too.

34. Lovers + Friends Rising Sun Mini Dress, $77 at Revolve

Because people tend to overlook the “stripes” part of “stars and stripes.”

35. Wrangler Varsity Jacket, $149.95 at Free People

Varsity jackets are basically always a good idea.

36. Tularosa Winnie Blouse, $35 at Revolve

This might actually be the perfect summer tie-front blouse.

37. Sleek Havoc Bias Cut Satin Skirt, $30 at Nasty Gal

Sure to play well with any top in your closet (ideally a red or white one, though).

38. Gingham Jumpsuit, $29.90 at Zara

Slip into this red-and-white gingham romper, and you’ll be two-thirds of the way there.

39. Devlin Judith Top, $28 at Revolve

An unexpected way to work two colors into one top.

40. Cutout Dress, $39.90 at Zara

Because who can resist a mini dress during the summer? (Spoiler alert: Not! Us!)

41. Poppy Tie-Dye Tee, $34 at Urban Outfitters

Tie-dye might be the trendiest way to get your Fourth of July color on.

42. Out of Space Star Crop Top, $15 at Nasty Gal

This would obviously be better if the stars were navy, but the fact that there are stars at all is pretty swell.

43. Raquel Dress, $128 at Free People

Another take on the polka dot mini, because you deserve options.

44. Winston White Nellie Tie-Front Cropped Top, $128 at Urban Outfitters

Fit for days by the pool and nights at the bar, alike.

45. Eve Striped Drawstring Short, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Three colors—all kinds of comfort.

46. Laura Ashley Amelia Organza Midi Dress, $99 at Urban Outfitters

The perfect piece to layer over a red-and-blue look.

47. Lovers + Friends Theo Blouse, $64 at Revolve

So sexy you’ll be dreaming up ways to repurpose it for the winter holidays.

48. Print Dress, $19.90 at Zara

More gingham, because there’s no such thing as too much.

49. Gotta Have You Tunic, $98 at Free People

Perhaps the most unexpected take on red-white-and-blue we’ve seen yet.

50. Just Float On Printed Flare Jeans, $98 at Free People

Flare pants are having a moment—and these are absolutely perfect for the Fourth.

51. One Caraway Lace Set, $228 at Free People

A matching set sure to work as well as separates as it will together.

52. Superdown Keysha Off-Shoulder Top, $42 at Revolve

Because the off-the-shoulder summer top will never die—and honestly, we don’t want it to.

53. Floral Print Dress, $49.90 at Zara

The Zara semi-annual sale is here—making now the perfect time to snag this beauty.

54. Off-the-Shoulder Top, $39.90 at Zara

For the person whose off-duty wardrobe is still pretty damn office-appropriate.

55. Sundrenched Overalls, $98 at Free People

We’re thoroughly convinced that overalls make for perfect swim cover-ups.

56. Cecilia Button-Front Peplum Top, $19.99 at Urban Outfitters

A subtler way into blue-and-white.

57. Finders Keepers Rosie Polka Dot Blouse, $130 at Urban Outfitters

Polka dots, bows and ruffles—oh my.

58. Mara Hoffman Nami Dress, $395 at Revolve

A dress that looks like it walked straight off a runway—and into your backyard barbecue.

59. X by NBD Cristal Suede Mini Skirt, $230 at Revolve

Because last year’s cowgirl movement hasn’t totally dissipated.

60. Fringed Crocheted Top, $39.90 at Zara

Fringe, and crochet, and (a little) sheer all in one?! (?!?!)

61. Picnic in the Park Crinkle Tie-Front Midi Dress, $39.99 at Urban Outfitters

Puff sleeves, tie-front—can’t lose.

62. Wrangler Hammond Tank Top, $29.99 at Urban Outfitters

Because the Fourth of July is still a holiday, and on holidays, you deserve to be as comfy as you please.

63. Urban Renewal Remnants Gingham Romper, $69 at Urban Outfitters

So cute we kind of can’t stop staring.

64. Kayla Tiered Gown, $249.95 at Free People

If posting an envy-inducing Instagram involves going all out, do it.

65. Lovers + Friends Metaya Top, $101 at Revolve

As adorable in its matching set as it is outside of it.

66. Polo Dress, $19.90 at Zara

Red, white and blue—and comfy, too.

67. Twist-Front Blouse, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Twist-fronts are the new tie-fronts—and we can’t stop shopping either style.

68. Emily Drop-Waist Ruffle Midi Skirt, $29.99 at Urban Outfitters

Absolutely dreamy.

69. Plaid I Met You Set, $32 at Nasty Gal

Wouldn’t have thought to style this one with sneakers, but now that we’ve seen it, we definitely need that look.

70. Ruffled Bodysuit, $19.90 at Zara

Because bodysuits are simply the best.

71. Laura Ashley Floral Ruffle Bra Top, $19.99 at Urban Outfitters

A bra top sure to play well with everything else you own.

72. House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Daan Tee, $69 at Revolve

Not your average summer T-shirt.

73. Reina Tie-Dye Kimono, $128 at Free People

The swim cover-up equivalent of a power move.

74. Lovers + Friends Meredith Pant, $57 at Revolve

Stripes on stripes.

75. Anderson Top, $48 at Free People

We didn’t realize our summer wardrobes were incomplete without a one-shoulder, ruffle-covered, bow-adorned blouse—but here we are.

76. Blue Stripe Linen Shorts, $60 at Topshop

Shorts so fun you’ll be looking for excuses to wear them on the daily.

77. Finders Keepers Blossom Ruched Slip Midi Dress, $99.99 at Urban Outfitters

When in doubt, a polka dot dress is basically always the move.

78. Sundress Neo Top, $125 at Revolve

This one gets brownie points for being shimmery. And also covered in pom-poms.

79. LPA Elena Top, $97 at Revolve

Houndstooth, done the summer way.

80. Tularosa Millie Skirt, $148 at Revolve

TASSELS. (Need we, really, say more?)

81. Lioness Nevada Tie-Front Long-Sleeve Jumpsuit, $54.99 at Urban Outfitters

A not-so-basic jumpsuit worth adding to your repertoire.

82. Red Dalmatian Bias Skirt, $68 at Topshop

Easily dressed iup or down as you see fit.

83. Square Up Gingham Off-the-Shoulder Top, $12 at Nasty Gal

Dorothy’s finest Wizard of Oz dress, rendered 2019-chic.

84. Polka Dot Slip Dress, $140 at Anthropologie

Comfy, cute and on-theme—what more could you ask for?

85. House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Bree Crop, $39 at Revolve

An off-the-shoulder top that’s basically one big ruffle? Yes. Please.

86. Ladybug Crop Top, $58 at Free People

Corset styles are abundantly on offer right now, and we’re shopping all of them.

87. Step Sister Ribbed Cropped Cami, $20 at Urban Outfitters

Red, white, blue, and blue, and off-white.

88. Tiered Raincoat, $160 at Anthropologie

Because a little rain on the Fourth of July doesn’t have to ruin your #lewk.

89. Heloise Plunging Peplum Top, $9.99 at Urban Outfitters

A chronically underrated animal print in a fresh palette? We’re here for it.

90. Cowabunga Nylon Short, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Throw ’em over your go-to swimsuit, your favorite tee or whatever else you’re planning to wear this holiday.

91. Lovers + Friends Yvette Top, $47 at Revolve

A lot happening here, and we’re into all of it.

92. Saylor Maxine Dress, $242 at Revolve

A no-fail silhouette in a no-fail color—sold.

93. Lovers + Friends Surry Bodysuit, $98 at Revolve

For the shopper who likes to think—err, dress—outside the box.

94. Noida Blouse, $69.95 at Anthropologie

A monochrome blouse that offers all kinds of textured fun.

95. Stars and Stripes Bralette Top, $9.99 at Forever 21

I mean.

96. Scalloped Knit Top, $25.90 at Zara

Long live the scallop hem.

97. Hang Me Up to Dry Tie Blouse, $20 at Nasty Gal

We’ve already dreamt up, like, 30 ways to style this.

98. A Step in the Stripe Direction Romper, $12 at Nasty Gal

Red! And! White! Stripes! (In romper form, no less.)

99. Hattie Striped Halter Tank Top, $24.99 at Urban Outfitters

A blank canvas for all your favorite red accessories.

100. Ecology Bra, $58 at Free People

Athleisure, done the Fourth of July way.

101. Lovers + Friends Lay Down Top, $24 at Revolve

A matching set that does the palette work for you.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

