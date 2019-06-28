17 Appetizer Ideas Perfect for Any Fourth of July Barbecue

Scroll To See More Images
When you think of Independence Day food, the first thing that probably comes to mind is a spread of red, white, and blue desserts. You know what else you should be thinking of, though? Fourth of July appetizers. Chances are, your party starts in the afternoon and goes until the fireworks, so guests are going to need plenty of easy food to snack on.
The best part about these Fourth of July appetizers is that they don’t all necessarily need to stick to that same red, white, and blue theme. Summer is a bounty of fresh produce (all colors!), and it would be a shame to limit yourself, you know? Plus, nobody will turn their nose up at less-colorful classics like sliders, hot dogs, and cheese dips.
Even if your menu is already planned, it’s worth browsing the list below for a little Fourth of July appetizer inspiration. Maybe you’ll see something you hadn’t thought of before; maybe you’ll just remember an old favorite you’d forgotten about. Either way, these crowd-pleasers are ready to celebrate Independence Day with you and your friends.
1. Strawberry Feta Bruschetta
Use summer berries to make sweet and savory bruschetta.
2. Caprese Skewers
Skip caprese salad and go straight for these hands-only caprese skewers.
3. Watermelon-Feta Flag Salad
Easier than a flag cake and just as patriotic, this flag salad is the perfect centerpiece for your appetizer spread.
4. Honey, Ricotta, and Peach Crostini
These sweet, creamy crostini take advantage of peaches at peak season.
5. Watermelon Fries
This creative dish works as an appetizer or as part of a dessert spread (alongside plenty of cakes and pies, of course). Cut watermelon fries, then serve ’em up with a coconut-lime dip.
6. The Ultimate Patriotic Cheeseboard
Cheeseboards are a must-have at any good party. This red, white, and blue cheeseboard is the one you should serve on the Fourth of July.
7. Chili Lime Shrimp Cups
Store-bought wonton wrappers make these crunchy shrimp cups a total breeze.
8. Summer Corn Salad
Nothing tastes like summer the way a bowl of corn, tomatoes, and cheese does.
9. Hot Dog Sliders With Mango-Pineapple Salsa
You don’t need special dogs or buns for these hot dog sliders, you’ll just cut regular ones in half!
10. Goat Cheese Tomato Dip
This baked dip hits the spot, even on a warm day.
11. Tequila Jalapeño Shrimp
Get the party started with some tequila-marinated shrimp.
12. Watermelon, Blackberry, and Feta Skewers
These mini skewers are the easiest way to go red, white, and blue.
13. Mini Hasselback Potatoes
Hasselback potatoes are perfect for soaking up maximum dipping sauce.
14. Prosciutto-Wrapped Peaches
These two-ingredient prosciutto-wrapped peaches area guaranteed hit, and perfect if you’re scrambling last-minute.
15. Black Bean and Corn Salad
Straight up or eaten with tortilla chips, you can’t go wrong with black bean and corn salad.
16. Mini BLT Sandwiches
I mean, how cute are these tiny BLTs!?
17. Baked Cheeseburger Sliders
It’s tough to been a sheet pan of cheesy sliders.