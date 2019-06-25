Red, White and Blue Accessories Worth Adding to Your Fourth of July Rotation

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re anything like me, your wardrobe isn’t particularly red, or blue, or white. It’s not very star-adorned or stripe-riddled, either. It’s, by all definitions, normal and chic and functional—during the 364 days of the year that aren’t the Fourth of July. But every time that 24-hour window arrives, it becomes painfully clear how much I need Fourth of July accessories—or at least, like, one Fourth of July accessory—to get me through The Patriotic Holiday.

An obvious solution to my enduring dilemma would be to stock up on some patriotic clothing. But I’m not at all inclined to do so. I don’t wear a lot of red, or blue, or white—and I certainly don’t wear them together. My efficiency-loving heart can’t bear the thought of dropping money on—or dedicating crucial closet real estate to—pieces I’ll only wear once annually. Patriotic accessories are a simpler way to solve the same problem. They’re smaller, cheaper and frankly, more versatile. It’s much easier to find another use for a statement handbag, hat or necklace than it is to find opportunities to rewear patriotic AF clothing. (Even a gingham bucket hat can be rendered office-appropriate when paired with the right ensemble. But a flag dress? No can do.)

What’s nice? Your favorite retailers have made stocking up on Fourth of July accessories an absolute breeze. There are so many red-white-and-blue items on offer that you could probably wear one a day for the rest of the year and still have some leftover. But of course, you don’t need to do that. All you need to do is find one or two token accessories to sport once the Fourth of July rolls around (and ideally, repurpose once the holiday is over). Whether you’re a maximalist or a minimalist, rest assured knowing Fourth of July accessories are so damn abundant you’re sure to find something worth integrating into your wardrobe. Concerns over crafting the perfect patriotic ensemble be damned—you and I both know the key lies in accessorizing (as it almost always does).

1. Gingham Bucket Hat, $19 at Urban Outfitters

If it was good enough for you in precious infanthood, it’s probably good enough for you now.

2. The School of Life Emotional Baggage Tote, $50 at Anthropologie

Patriotic in palette, but not too on-the-nose to prevent re-wear.

3. Watermelon Drop Earrings, $3.92 at Forever 21

Wear watermelons while eating a watermelon.

4. Lil’ Rimless Slim Oval Sunglasses, $12 at Urban Outfitters

Probably the subtlest way to do the Fourth of July dress-up thing.

5. Shake Red Woven Tope Tote Bag, $52 at Topshop

As fit for the office as it is for the beach.

6. Each Hannah Pearl Barrette, $20 at Urban Outfitters

Sport two of three colors without looking too costume-y (or costume-y at all, really).

7. Crystal Beaded Drop Earring, $9.99 at Urban Outfitters

Sure to sparkle under the firework-lit sky.

8. Faux Pearl Tote Bag, $29.90 at Forever 21

Beaded bags are having another serious moment, and this one happens to be Fourth of July-friendly.

9. Matters of the Heart Sunglasses, $6.40 at Nasty Gal

Who said heart shapes had to be solely reserved for Valentine’s Day?

10. Venessa Arizaga Palm Beach Bum Bracelet, $39.99 at Urban Outfitters

A friendship bracelet that’s tonally on-theme.

11. Cleobella Thalia Clutch, $168 at Free People

The woven red bags on offer right now seriously cannot be beat.

12. Raven Rimless Hexagon Sunglasses, $18 at Urban Outfitters

Another pair of reflective blue sunnies, because you deserve options.

13. Pura Utz Beaded Cherry Choker Necklace, $114 at Urban Outfitters

Fruit jewelry is cute on any summer day—but especially on a summer day spent outside.

14. Daisy Resin Hoop Earring, $18 at Urban Outfitters

Because I don’t have a problem letting clear slide into the palette if you don’t.

15. Clare V. Petite Sandy Tote Bag, $98 at Anthropologie

Just throw on some jeans, and you’ve got every color appropriately represented.

16. Odessa Rimless Oval Sunglasses, $9.99 at Urban Outfitters

Not sure how well these would do at blocking the sun, but hey—they’d definitely look cute in all your Instagrams.

17. Coral and Shell Necklaces, $29.90 at Zara

Appropriate without feeling too deliberate.

18. Terry Stripe Visor, $30 at Urban Outfitters

Not even going to pretend to be upset that something as practical as a visor is starting to be considered “trendy.”

19. Text Print Shopper, $30 at Urban Outfitters

For the shopper who always spends Fourth of July at the beach.

20. Mono-Cut Heart Sunglasses, $16 at Urban Outfitters

More cute heart-shaped sunnies, because there are tons of cute options on offer.

21. Oceana Corded Shell Pendant Necklace, $18 at Urban Outfitters

A subtle way to pay homage to two of America’s favorite colors.

22. Beaded Earrings, $25.90 at Zara

Statement earrings that almost resemble droopy fireworks.

23. She’s So Fun Beaded Bucket Bag, $48 at Free People

More beaded bags, please.

24. Skinnydip Blue Almond Sunglasses, $50 at Topshop

Again, not sure how practical these are—but they’re so cute I kind of don’t care.

25. Vintage Washed Bandana, $12 at Urban Outfitters

Is it just me, or do red bandanas just feel really quintessentially American?

26. Loeffler Randall Louise Tote Bag, $298 at Anthropologie

Beads, rattan and polka dots? Be still my summer-loving heart.

27. Venessa Arizaga Happy Heart Sunglasses Chain, $150 at Urban Outfitters

Sunglass chains are having a serious moment—and this one wants to keep you holiday-appropriate in a delightfully unexpected way.

28. Blue Crystal Star Hoop Earrings, $15 at Topshop

Pretty hard to argue with the validity of blue star-shaped earrings on the Fourth of July.

29. Eugenia Kim Vicky Visor, $145 at Revolve

This just in: Statement visors are happening.

30. Natural Shopper, $39.90 at Zara

A nod to the stripes half of stars and stripes.

31. Make It an Event Star Choker, $4.80 at Nasty Gal

Shiny stars—this one’s obvious, no?

32. Planet i Extraterrestrial Sunglasses, $69.99 at Urban Outfitters

Why yes, that is glitter you see on the lenses of those statement sunnies.

33. Dannijo Kraviz Firework Hoop Earrings, $298 at Anthropologie

I mean, these earrings literally have “firework” in the name.

34. Cusco Rancher, $58 at Anthropologie

A very American hat, rendered in a very American palette.

35. Daydream Tinted Metal Round Sunglasses, $9.99 at Urban Outfitters

Pair these with a red swimsuit, and call it a day.

36. Colorful Hoop Earrings, $19.90 at Zara

Another more organic way into the palette.

37. Multicolor Striped Tote, $7.90 at Forever 21

This tote was probably actually designed with the Fourth of July in mind.

38. Friendship Bucket Hat, $19 at Urban Outfitters

Sport this, and you’ve already got two-thirds of the palette covered.

39. Colloquial Bandana, $28 at Anthropologie

All three in one—meaning you can wear whatever else you want.

40. Mini Crush Heart-Shaped Crossbody Bag, $288 at Anthropologie

Throw on a white tee, and you’re set.

41. River Way Hoop Earrings, $28 at Free People

Statement earrings that do all the patriotic color work for you.

42. Gazzy Rectangle Sunglasses, $9.99 at Urban Outfitters

Statement sunnies that actually might succeed at shielding your eyes from the sun.

43. Julie Woven Handbag, $39 at Urban Outfitters

:).

44. Seersucker Gingham Headwrap, $4.90 at Forever 21

Be the human embodiment of the classic American picnic blanket—because you can.

45. Interstellar Layered Choker, $6.40 at Nasty Gal

Because life is better with more shiny stars in it.

46. Deepa Beaded Rectangle Drop Earrings, $58 at Anthropologie

An earring that gets cooler the longer you stare at it.

47. Shauna Canvas Tote, $78 at Anthropologie

Fit for picnics, days spent at the beach and just generally carrying all your shit.

48. Mignonne Gavigan Hollis Drop Earrings, $298 at Anthropologie

Stunning, textured fun.

49. Denim Bucket Hat, $10.43 at Forever 21

Denim may technically be a neutral (in a way classic blue is not), but it definitely has a place in your Fourth of July rotation.

50. Loeffler Randall Beaded Mini Slouchy Tote Bag, $198 at Anthropologie

At this point, it’s pretty safe to accuse me of having a beaded bag problem. But do you blame me?

51. Rory Resin Heart Drop Earrings, $12.99 at Urban Outfitters

If anyone asks, just tell them these hearts represent your love of America.

