Fourth Of July Special – StyleCaster’s Best Of America From RuPaul To Calvin Klein

New Yorkers can be a cynical and jaded bunch, but not here at StyleCaster. We unabashedly love America! In honor of the 4th of July and the festivities to come we wanted to show a little appreciation for our great nation. It hasn’t been easy lately what with wars, oil spills and economic turmoil, but if nothing else Americans are a resilient bunch.

So in honor of our independence from that pesky England (we kid!) we’ve rounded up the best, most unique, only-in-America stuff that the U.S. has to offer from the mouths of your favorite StyleCaster worker bees.

Ru Paul



Ru Paul. Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images

What’s more American than a self-made drag queen who simultaneously channels Marie Antoinette and Dolly Parton? Ru has brought drag into the 21st Century with her iconic brand, comedic timing and imaginative spirit that runs as deep as America’s red, white and blue. –Blake Martin, Video Production Manager

Madonna



Photo by George Napolitano/FilmMagic

Can’t top the mother of reinvention! Before there was Britney or Gaga, Madge had us shocked and entertained. Plus she’s 50-something and still looks amazing. For that, I’ll excuse her silly suddenly English accent. – Bee Shyuan Chang, Content Director

Self-Tanner



Left to right: Dior tanner, $33, Sephora, St.Tropez tanner, $35, Sephora, Neutrogena Tanner, $11.15, Amazon

The desire to look like Paris Hilton and LiLo grows in all of us thanks to gossip magazines, so we attempt battle with different tinted creams, generally resulting in an Oompa Loompa appearance all the while thinking orange palms and streaky legs are attractive. – Rachel Adler, Beauty and Fashion Coordinator

The New York Yankees Logo Hat



Yankees hat, $22.99, at Lids

The Yankee hat is an iconic fashion statement that you see across the world something that has transcended sports to come to represent a truly New York brand. –Ari Goldberg, Chief Executive Officer

BBQ



Photo: iStock

The only respectable American contribution to the culinary world is barbecue. Im not talking about throwing some burgers and dogs on the grill. Its the amazing technique of combing spices with meat and slow roasting with smoke to perfection. Over the past 200 years, Americans have mastered this art producing one of the tastiest foods anywhere on the planet. What was once a southern tradition has now migrated to all ends of the lower 48 and is even becoming popular in New York City of all places. If you dont believe me, you should have seen the lines at the Big Apple Barbecue Party two weeks ago in Madison Square Park. It almost makes up for us unleashing McDonalds on the rest of the world. Almost. Bill Schultz, Chief Production Officer

The Modern Skyscraper



Photo: iStock Photo

Skyscrapers are an amazing feat of human accomplishment that has helped define our nation’s identity. I would say the Chrysler Building is one of my favorites as for why? Just look at it. – Joey D’Arco, Photographer

Bruce Springsteen, Born in the USA



Born in the USA, $9.79, on Amazon

Bruce Springsteen Born in the USA always comes to mind. Im a Jersey Girl and it just screams American Pride 🙂 The album cover says it all too. – Courtney Caruso, Marketing Associate

Lady Gaga



Photo by Stephen Lovekin/WireImage

Even though her overtly sexual nature and predilection for avant garde fashion may lean toward a European sensibility, her unadulterated lust for fame and attention is post-Warhol, reality TV-worthy all-American to the core! Plus Bad Romance is a sick song. – Kerry Pieri, Fashion News Manager

Calvin Klein



Photos: Imaxtree.com

The fashion house of Calvin Klein. During the 70s Americans began rushing out to purchase skin-tight denim thanks to Brooke Shields proclaiming, Nothing comes between me and my Calvins. Today the fashion brand owns the minimalist market and helps women look effortlessly chic. Emily Finkbinder, Creative Director

Michelle Obama



Photo by Monica Morgan/WireImage

Beyond being the first African American First Lady in our country, shes a lawyer, a leader, a mom, incredibly well dressed, has famously ripped arms, and best of all, she has the nickname MObama. In what other country would you discuss education reform and ripped arms in one sentence? Basically, this woman rocks. Michelle Halpern, Content Manager

David’s Top 10



Image: iStock Photo

1. Beer in a can.

2. Children on a leash like you see in suburban fireworks shows

3. BBQ

4. S’Mores

5. Baseball (little league, softball)

6. The keg stand and Jell-O shots

7. Turducken

8. David Hasselhoff

9. Bob Dylan

10. Summer blockbuster kings (James Cameron, Spielberg and Bruckheimer)

David Goldberg, Chief Marketing Officer (He loves America so much he couldn’t pick just one thing!)



Social Media



Facebook, Twitter, and Foursquare are all American companies that are changing the way people interact with technology and spend their time online. The founders of these platforms are the perfect examples of obtaining the American dream in the digital age young tech enthusiasts making hundreds of millions of dollars on simple ideas, ending up on the covers of magazines and becoming famous enough where women view them as hot geeks instead of creepy computer nerds.” Rachel Siegel, Media Relations

So what’s your favorite thing about America? Let us know in the comments!

