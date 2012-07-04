Fourth of July DIY: Add Some Color to An Old Bracelet

Let’s face it: There’s probably an old bracelet in your personal jewelry collection that you haven’t worn in a very long while. Whether it’s because of the signs of aging or the fact that the style has gone out of vogue, everyone has a piece of bling that calls the dark shadowy part of your jewelry box home.

But with a little DIY know-how and some spare time, anyone can fix up their unwanted pieces of flair and turn them into some crafty, one-of-a-kind accessories.

We too managed to dig up an old chain-link bracelet, with a defunct looking charm, and planned to make it anew with some colored string in tow. Thanks to the revival of the friendship bracelet trend, we were inspired by many of the arm candy we’ve spotted on fashionistas all-over to make a friendship-bracelet-meets-metalware accessory.

To check out this dinky little bracelet’s DIY transformation, and to get tips on how to give your own discarded jewelry a crafty makeover, be sure to click through the gallery above.