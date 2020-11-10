Yes, There’s Four Seasons Total Landscaping Merch & It’s the Best Way to Troll Trump

After the 2020 presidential election results were announced on Saturday, November 7, Americans have been on the search for Four Seasons Total Landscaping merchandise as a way to troll President Donald Trump.

For those who don’t know, Trump’s team held one of their last press conferences of his 2020 presidential campaign on Saturday moments after former Vice President Joe Biden was announced as the 46th President of the United States of America. The press conference, at which Trump’s team claimed that Biden’s win was a result of alleged voter fraud, was held at the parking lot of Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a groundskeeping company, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Pictures show Trump’s lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, in front of a closed garage door decorated with a campaign poster.

Before the press conference, Trump tweeted, “Lawyers News Conference Four Seasons, Philadelphia. 11:00 a.m.,” which led Twitter users to believe that the conference would be held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Philadelphia. Instead, Americans were surprised to learn that the conference was not at a luxury hotel but in the vacant lot of the Four Seasons Total Landscaping, next to a crematorium and a porn shop called Fantasy Island Adult Bookstore. “Four Seasons Total Landscaping is also my secret code name for a bikini wax,” Emmy Rossum tweeted on Saturday.

After Trump’s tweet, the Four Seasons Hotel tweeted that the president would not be having a press conference at their location. “To clarify, President Trump’s press conference will NOT be held at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia,” the official account tweeted. “It will be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping— no relation with the hotel.”

According to The New York Times, Trump misinterpreted Giuliani and his campaign advisor, Corey Lewandowski, when they told him that the press conference would be held at the Four Seasons, mistaking the location for the hotel. “All great Americans in PA use Four Seasons Total Landscaping. They love this country and are American Patriots. Thank you!!” Lewandowski tweeted after the conference.

Four Seasons Total Landscaping, which was founded in 1992, defended hosting Trump’s press conference at their parking lot in a Facebook post on Saturday. “Four Seasons Total Landscaping is a family-owned small business run by life long Philadelphians. We were honored to be asked to host a press conference at our facility. We thank all of those that have shown support for our business and while we understand the negative comments, it saddens us that we have received such harsh judgement. Our team at Four Seasons would have proudly hosted any presidential candidate’s campaign at our business. We strongly believe in America and in democracy. We hope that our fellow Americans can join together and support all local small businesses during this time,” the company wrote.

The company also promoted their merchandise on their website, which includes T-shirts and hoodies emblazoned with their logos. For more Four Seasons Total Landscaping merch, scroll through the fan-made Etsy items below.

This mustard-colored pullover is a low-key way to nod to Trump’s viral press conference. On the sweatshirt is a lawnmower with an American flag, as well as the phrase, “Available year-round for all of your landscaping and press event needs.”

Ring in the holidays with this Four Seasons Total Landscaping Christmas sweater decorated with four Christmas trees and the cheeky quote, “Not the Four Seasons Hotel.”

Sip your java throughout the Biden administration in this Four Seasons Total Landscaping mug. The cup includes a drawing of a man on a tractor, along with the quote, “Not the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia.”

Wear this pin loud and proud. The pin, which also comes as a magnet, is decorated with Giuliani’s screaming face over a lawn mower to nod to the Four Seasons landscaping, not hotel.

Stay safe and social distanced with this simple black Four Seasons Total Landscaping face mask decorated with Biden’s signature three lines.

This plain white T is emblazoned with jokes about the Four Seasons Total Landscaping. Along with the illustration of someone on a tractor, the T-shirt also includes the quote, “Not the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia.”

