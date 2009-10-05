Four Retro Shoes I Want to Wear Right Now

Salt Water Sandals: It’s the tail end of summer and the perfect time for a pair of waterproof Saltwater Sandals. I just bought a pair in light brown to match the ones my twin boys wear. I can’t believe how comfortable they are. I wore them in and out of the water all last weekend in Shelter Island. Simple, functional, chic – there isn’t anything better.

Saltwater Sandals, $34, at mysaltwatersandals.com

Low lace-up booties: I remember finding an amazing pair of what my family dubbed ‘combat boots’ in a Filene’s when I was in the 5th grade. It was my most exciting childhood shoe score. The booties were so cool – low soft black boots with perforated sides. I wore them every day with my socks poking out even though I can still remember getting ridiculed at the dinner table by my brother. For resort, I designed a more refined version that I am really excited about – the Loeffler Randall June lace up bootie, which also appeared on the Costello Tagliapietra Spring 2010 runway.

Loeffler Randall June lace up bootie, available for pre-order, $595, at loefflerrandall.com

L.L. Bean rain boots: I love these mid-calf rubber/leather combo boots and have always secretly wished L.L. Bean made them for ladies. They just look better and better the more worn in they get. So this is a shout-out to L.L. Bean to please make the lace up rain boots for women – and NOT in the girly colors, please. I’d love them in the same neutral colors as the men’s.

L.L. Bean bean boots, $84, at llbean.com

White bucks: I love the idea of dressing down a dress or skirt with some masculine shoes on my feet. Lately I’ve been thinking about the white bucks prep school boys used to wear in high school. It would be lovely to have a slightly slimmer, less chunky white buck to wear into fall.

Johnston & Murphy brennan plain toe buck, $130, at zappos.com

Jessie Randall is the Creative Director of Loeffler Randall and oversees the design of the company’s footwear and ready to wear collections. She has been married to business partner Brian Murphy since 2003. Jessie is a graduate of the University of Virginia and a member of the CFDA. Her proudest career moment was winning the CFDA Swarovski Award for Accessory Design two weeks before giving birth to her beautiful twin sons, Casper and Liam Murphy.