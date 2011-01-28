Four Loko Earrings: Contraband for Your Cartilage

Just because you can no longer buy Four Loko doesn’t mean you can’t wear it, and no, we’re not talking about that time your ambitious freshman roommate projectile vomited the culty caffeinated party potion all over your offensively overplayed American Apparel Halloween costume (TMI?).

Now you can pay aural tribute to the beverage we love to hate with a pair of miniature Four Loko can drop earrings from the otherwise anonymous eBay seller smilehood. The earrings come in a varierty of different colors, so you can rock your favorite flavor or buy all four for a long [drunk] weekend’s worth of different and dangly fun.