Inside C. Wonder Founder Chris Burch’s Hamptons House

Chris Burch is something of a fashion legend. While a student at Ithaca College he founded Eagle’s Eye apparel with a $2,000 investment. Over ten years later Burch sold the company for a reported $60 million. Cut to 2004 when Burch helped his then wife Tory Burch found her namesake fashion label. That brand is now worth a reported $3.5 billion. His next move was investing in a range of fashion brands, notably preppy lifestyle and fashion brand C. Wonder, which is where his attention is now.

It is no surprise given his knack for fashion that Burch’s Southampton getaway is enough to bring you to your knees. Architectural Digest got a peek inside, and let’s put it this way—we are ready to move in at any time. The living room (pictured above) features photographs by Len Prince and John Stewart, and even custom-made stools upholstered in a Clarence House horsehair.



The oak paneled library (pictured above) is decorated with art by Walton Ford and includes textiles by Christopher Hyland. Can’t you just envision yourself sitting on the lime green sofa re-reading Faulkner’s Light in August?

The imaginative master bedroom (pictured above) is painted in Robin’s Egg blue. At the end of the bed is a specially designed cabinet that a TV rises from.

What do you think of the house? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

MORE:

At Home With Designer Dennis Basso: Inside His Hamptons Retreat

What’s the Most Extravagant Moment You’ve Witnessed Out East? Hamptons’ Most Stylish Tell All