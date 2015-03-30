Found It: The Perfect Outfit For Weird In-Between Weather

Photos: The Fashion Eaters

Although we think the phrase “transitional dressing” can be annoyingly editorial—when was the last time you actually used those words together?—the fact remains that, in many parts of the country, that’s exactly what women are doing: Trying to dress for temperatures that aren’t quite spring-like yet, but are free of winter’s frigid constraints.

Which is why we’re all about the above look, from fashion blogger Tine Andreaa of The Fashion Eaters. Here, Tine pairs a slouchy fisherman’s sweater with flattering dark flares, and heeled booties—an ideal combo for days when the weather fluctuates between morning-chilly and afternoon-pleasant. Still need a jacket where you live? Simply add a leather moto, trench coat, or even an insulated vest and you’re good to go!

Check out another angle below, as well as some pieces to get the look!

Cotton Fisherman Sweater, $79; at LL Bean

Stella McCartney ‘The ’70s Flare’ Jeans, $325; at Nordstrom



Burgundy Ankle Boots, $30; at H&M