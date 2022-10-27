This Popular Accessories Brand Just Launched a Limited Edition Harry Potter Collection—Get It Before It Sells Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Calling all Harry Potter fans: Today, October 27th, Fossil announced a new limited-edition Harry Potter collection inspired by the Wizarding World. This stunning, magical collection pays homage to the mystical stories of Harry Potter beloved by many. You’ll recognize varying elements from the franchise’s spirit of adventure, alongside iconic symbols of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry that you’ve come to know and love.

This capsule was created in partnership with Warner Bros and features timepieces and jewelry inspired by the Harry Potter film series and fandom at large, with something for every witch, wizard, and muggle. Bring yourself back into the world you loved as a child (or may still love to this day as an adult) with each high-quality, dedicated inclusion.

In this collection, you’ll find five timepieces that are each an ultimate tribute to the school we all wanted to get our letters to in the mail when we were kids. Four of them feature a main plate that represents each of the Hogwarts Houses, from Gryffindor to Hufflepuff, with the fifth option, the Harry Potter x Fossil Heritage Watch, combining all crests and colors with the Hogwarts crest.

Harry Potter Automatic Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Watch

Limited Edition Harry Potter Three-Hand Gryffindor Nylon Watch

The capsule also includes tons of jewelry, including House necklaces with pendants from each group (Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin and Ravenclaw), an earring set, a chain bracelet and gold-tone necklaces inspired by Harry Potter’s numerous adventures.

Limited Edition Harry Potter Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Chain Necklace

Limited Edition Harry Potter Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Stud Earrings

The Harry Potter x Fossil collection, ranging in price from $80-$500, launched globally on October 27th and is available on Fossil’s website now (and just in time for the holidays).