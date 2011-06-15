A Former Teen Vogue Editor Launches Quirky Cool E-Commerce

Sarah Kuhn served as the go-to accessories girl at Teen Vogue before venturing out on her own. She’s also a downtown regular who has her own band and runs a business creating cool camera straps for budding and established photographers who like to spice things up with something pretty. The fashionable multi-tasker launched the e-commerce site for her new brand today. Check it out, click through for some of the wares and read on for some insights from Sarah including how a stint in editorial may just be the best start you can get.

Why camera straps?

When I was the accessories editor at Teen Vogue, I always had a camera with me for market appointments. One day my strap broke so I made one myself for my camera.

Everyone kept asking me about it and soon my first orders started to roll in.

How has your background in editorial informed your new business?

I can’t really imagine doing this without the experience I got from being an editor. I learned so much from all of the talented people that I worked with and I met so many great people to collaborate with, which is a big part of my brand.

What prompted you to launch the site now?

It is finally ready! Building a website is quite a process but I had some really talented people helping me that were both at Teen Vogue as well Mick Harper and Naomi Abel.

What were your main ideas for the website, what did you want out of it?

Aside from having an online shop, information and a blog, I really wanted to have a gallery section. I have always had an interest in art and photography and even dabble in it myself. Since I started my line, I have come to know some really incredible photographers, so I thought it would be cool to be able to feature their work on my site. My first featured photographer is the incredible Louise Ingalls Sturges. We are actually planning an event together for fashion week!

What other kinds of accessories can we expect to see from you in the future?

For now I am just going to focus on the straps. I have some very exciting collaborations coming up too, but I have designed some one-of-a-kind bags that I hope to launch down the line.

[Sarah Frances Kuhn]