What Old-School Celeb Heartthrobs Look Like Now

What Old-School Celeb Heartthrobs Look Like Now

What Old-School Celeb Heartthrobs Look Like Now
What ever happened to the old-school heartthrobs of the ’90s and early 2000s? We’re talking Jonathan Taylor ThomasTaye DiggsDavid Boreanaz—and the list goes on. (And on.) Or how about Jonathan BennettLindsay Lohan’s love interest in Mean Girls? What does he look like now? Is Tyson Beckford a silver fox? (Hint: Yes.) As the years go by and old heartthrobs are replaced with new—we’re looking at you, Anwar Hadid—it’s fun to kick back and remember what everyone looked like over the years.

And so, we rounded up our fave hotties from back in the day, and found out what they look like now. In some cases, time was kind; in others, well, not so much. But across the board, with a couple exceptions (Will Smith looks exactly the same), everyone has aged, and it’s really interesting to see the way a celeb’s face changes over the years—this one has some nice crow’s feet around his eyes, this one has an even more defined jawline, this one just looks totally different … you get the gist. Click through to discover how 13 celeb heartthrobs looked back then—and how they look today.

1 of 36
Tevin Campbell: Then
Tevin Campbell: Then
Tevin Campbell: Now
Tevin Campbell: Now
Andrew Keegan: Then
Andrew Keegan: Then
Andrew Keegan: Now
Andrew Keegan: Now
Tyson Beckford: Then
Tyson Beckford: Then
Tyson Beckford: Now
Tyson Beckford: Now
Taye Diggs: Then
Taye Diggs: Then
Taye Diggs: Now
Taye Diggs: Now
Josh Hartnett: Then
Josh Hartnett: Then
Josh Hartnett: Now
Josh Hartnett: Now
Mario Lopez: Then
Mario Lopez: Then
Mario Lopez: Now
Mario Lopez: Now
Jonathan Taylor Thomas: Then
Jonathan Taylor Thomas: Then
Jonathan Taylor Thomas: Now
Jonathan Taylor Thomas: Now
Usher: Then
Usher: Then
Usher: Now
Usher: Now
Omar Epps: Then
Omar Epps: Then
Omar Epps: Now
Omar Epps: Now
Sean Patrick Thomas: Then
Sean Patrick Thomas: Then
Sean Patrick Thomas: Now
Sean Patrick Thomas: Now
Freddie Prinze Jr: Then
Freddie Prinze Jr: Then
Freddie Prinze Jr: Now
Freddie Prinze Jr: Now
Jonathan Bennett: Then
Jonathan Bennett: Then
Jonathan Bennett: Now
Jonathan Bennett: Now
David Boreanaz: Then
David Boreanaz: Then
David Boreanaz: Now
David Boreanaz: Now
James Van Der Beek: Then
James Van Der Beek: Then
James Van Der Beek: Now
James Van Der Beek: Now
Jude Law: Then
Jude Law: Then
Jude Law: Now
Jude Law: Now
Rob Lowe: Then
Rob Lowe: Then
Rob Lowe: Now
Rob Lowe: Now
Will Smith: Then
Will Smith: Then
Will Smith: Now
Will Smith: Now
Ricky Martin: Then
Ricky Martin: Then
Ricky Martin: Now
Ricky Martin: Now

