What Old-School Celeb Heartthrobs Look Like Now

What ever happened to the old-school heartthrobs of the ’90s and early 2000s? We’re talking Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Taye Diggs, David Boreanaz—and the list goes on. (And on.) Or how about Jonathan Bennett, Lindsay Lohan’s love interest in Mean Girls? What does he look like now? Is Tyson Beckford a silver fox? (Hint: Yes.) As the years go by and old heartthrobs are replaced with new—we’re looking at you, Anwar Hadid—it’s fun to kick back and remember what everyone looked like over the years.

And so, we rounded up our fave hotties from back in the day, and found out what they look like now. In some cases, time was kind; in others, well, not so much. But across the board, with a couple exceptions (Will Smith looks exactly the same), everyone has aged, and it’s really interesting to see the way a celeb’s face changes over the years—this one has some nice crow’s feet around his eyes, this one has an even more defined jawline, this one just looks totally different … you get the gist. Click through to discover how 13 celeb heartthrobs looked back then—and how they look today.