The ‘World’s Most Inclusive Fashion Brand’ Has a New Storefront With Sizes 00-40—Here’s What to Buy

In the greatest way possible, being basic just got a whole lot easier. The new Form & Line by Universal Thread collection is a capsule selection of wardrobe staples— while the soft t-shirts and light wash jeans can both be considered basics, the brand’s approach is refreshingly far from it. Universal Thread is known for being a pioneer brand in the push toward size inclusivity within the fashion industry. QVC will exclusively be carrying the Form & Line capsule collection in an effort to make “elevated fashion accessible to all people.”

For Univeral Thread, accessibility means reevaluating sizing. The brand sets a size medium at the equivalent of a size 18, the average size of a woman in the United States (for most brands a medium runs between sizes 8-10). From there, the items run-up to a size 4X and down to a 4XS. The pieces also have consistent price points so there’s no cost or quality discrepancy between a size 2 and 32—seems like basic logic if you ask me!

The collection includes six pieces that every woman can feel good about having in her closet—they’re easy to dress up or down and can all be mixed and matched. From a flowy open cardigan to the perfect t-shirt dress, each item is timeless and can be worn for all seasons. Plus, the prices range between $44 to $88. What’s wrong with being basic again? One scroll through our top picks from the collection will have your answer: absolutely nothing.

Seine Denim Ankle Jeans

A pair of light wash skinny jeans will always be a closet staple. This pair has a cropped hem which makes them the perfect option to wear with ballet flats or strappy kitten heels. Add a classic white t-shirt and oversized blazer to complete the look.

Knit Short Sleeve Tee

Speaking of a classic white t-shirt, you can’t go wrong with this buttery soft option from the Form & Line collection. This short sleeve tee comes in six neutral color options and one vibrant red hue if you’re looking to make a statement. You’ll be able to pick the fit of the shirt because it is available in sizes 4XS-4XL.

Knit T-Shirt Dress

Once you fall in love with the collection’s classic t-shirt, you’ll have a hard time wearing anything else. Not to worry, for occasions that call for a dress you can slip into this t-shirt dress. This one comes in four colors, has a sleek v-neck and hits right above the knee.

Ponte Pencil Skirt

Pencil skirts should be considered your new secret style weapon—even though it’s a skirt, it’s the ultimate layering piece. Wear this body-con pencil skirt with a bodysuit, oversized sweater, blazer or flowy blouse. This skirt comes in the same four colors as the collection’s t-shirts, dresses and cardigans (wink wink) so you’ll have an easy time mixing and matching.

Knee Length Cardigan

This open-front cardigan will be easy to fold up and throw in your tote bag for breezy summer nights or for aggressive office air conditioning. The cardigan falls right at the knee and has pockets (!) so you’ll be able to look casually cool when grabbing your morning coffee.

Ponte Pull-On Pants

Comfortable pants have never looked so chic. This pair of sweat-style pants is instantly elevated by cigarette ankle which gives them a sporty look instead of a slouchy one. This pair comes in four colors and is available in sizes 4XS-4XL.