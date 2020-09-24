10 Form-Fitting Face Masks You Won’t Be Adjusting All Day Long

Scroll To See More Images

Welcome to 2020, where we’re buying up face masks like we used to buy going-out tops. And now, instead of form-fitting camis and crop tops, we’re looking for form-fitting face masks. Same, same but different.

At the beginning of the mask mandate, I was more focused on finding cute face masks than ones that felt comfortable for longterm wear. But now that we’re about six months in and masks are definitely not going anywhere, it’s time to focus on comfort and practicality, too. But don’t get us wrong, we’ve found plenty of form-fitting masks that have a bit of style to them, too.

One of the toughest parts about buying the right face mask is not being able to try it on before you buy. Of course, we definitely don’t encourage attempting to try on face masks before buying (hello, not sanitary!) so, you’ll just have to take our recommendations to heart. We did the research, read the reviews and asked the questions, so you can rest assured you’re only buying the best of the best from the list below.

Wearing a face mask that’s properly fitted is essential, as air gaps around the cheeks or the bridge of the nose can be enough to still transfer germs, rendering your mask useless. You want a fitted mask that feels comfortable, but also serves its purpose—to prevent the spread of germs. Although finding a form-fitting, still-breathable mask can be a bit of a challenge, it’s one you luckily won’t have to take on alone , as we’ve already done all the work for you.

Read on for a comprehensive list of form-fitting face masks that are both stylish and practical, with patterned and solid designs perfect for you, your mom, your partner and every other important person in your life. Happy shopping!

1. Safe+Mate x Case-Mate Cloth Face Mask

This 3-pack of cloth face masks has a curved design to fit under your chin for a more secure and form-fitting feel. It’s also designed with an extra strap around the back to take tension off the ears and ensure it stays snug.

2. TRAVLEISURE Bamboo Face Mask

This bamboo-fabric face mask uses a dual-layer and has a filter pocket for extra protection. The material is super soft and includes a form-fitting wire piece on the bridge of the nose you can adjust it right to your face shape.

3. Voerou Unisex Adult Mouth Cover

This adjustable face mask claims to be both wind-proof and dust-proof, so it’s especially helpful in preventing the spread of droplets and germs. Adjustable loops on the straps help to ensure the mask will fit any size face while not feeling too heavy.

4. Weddingstar Washable Cloth Face Mask

This cloth face mask’s adjustable ear straps maximize comfort and the flexible wire nose band ensures a customized fit for your face shape. Plus, keeping the mask snug up by the nose helps to prevent fogging when wearing glasses.

5. Nybee Sport Cooling Protex Face Mask

This form-fitting face mask claims to be made with anti-fogging technology, so it’s another great pick if you wear glasses and want a form-fitting feel. The cooling fabric also makes it comfortable for longterm wear, especially on a hot day.

6. Brave New Look The Executive Mask

This form-fitting face mask provides a ton of coverage and comes in a few different fun patterns, because who said functional masks can’t be cute, too? You can buy just one, but you can get up to 40% off when you buy a multipack, so the more, the merrier.

7. Masksup Chamomile Face Mask

Made using a super lightweight material, this mask hugs your face while keeping things breathable. It comes in a ton of patterns and colors so you can find the perfect mask for your style. Plus if you buy three masks, they’ll send you a fourth for free!

8. Uncommon Goods 3-D Knit Face Mask

Custom fit this 3D knit face mask to your face using the metal nose piece and rest assured this form-fitting mask isn’t going anywhere. Even though the fit is close to the skin, there’s still plenty of room to slot in a disposable filter.

9. Rothy’s The Mask 1.0

Soft and durable, Rothy’s face mask sits snug on the face and covers all of the nose and chin. Each pack comes with two masks and uses 3D knitting technology, which knits the masks to shape for maximum comfort and minimal waste.

10. NancyMurtyArt Fabric Face Covering

A nose wire *and* a nose flap ensures this mask stays put all day long. Plus, the nose flap helps to protect against fogging if you wear glasses. The ear loops are adjustable making this mask perfect for any face shape and size.