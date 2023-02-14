This Arousal Oil Heightens the Female Sexual Experience—’Incredible’ Orgasms ‘Every Time’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s OK to admit your current sex life isn’t scratching all your itches—what’s not OK is doing nothing about it. With so many tools at our fingertips (these clitorial vibrators are *chefs kiss*), enhancing your intimate experiences doesn’t have to be a complicated dance. In fact, adding some extra thunder into the bedroom, either solo or with a partner, could stand to be more powerful than you’d think.

Thunder is just what you’ll get by throwing the Foria Wellness Awaken Arousal Oil into the mix; the body oil was specifically made to heighten female pleasure. It can be applied to the clitoris, inner labia and inside the vagina to provide a stronger feeling of stimulation, resulting in more intense orgasms whenever you please.

Foria Wellness Awaken Arousal Oil

The CBD-free oil contains Kava Kava, a euphoriant South Pacific herb, alongside a few other aphrodisiac botanicals, that create feelings of bliss and relaxation on the skin, per the brand. As an arousal oil, it’s meant to be used as a “pre-lube” ahead of sexual activity by encouraging the body’s arousal response through blood flow and easing discomfort, per the brand. Simply apply it and wait at least 15 minutes for the effects to arise before proceeding with lube or protection.

The brand does offer a CBD-infused arousal oil, but this CBD-free option is a safe purchase for those allergic to CBD or hemp oil. You’ll find no added fragrances, additives, or synthetic ingredients within the oil; even the MCT is sourced from sustainably-farmed organic coconuts.

RELATED: Sexcessories: Your Complete Guide To The Best Sex Toys & What They Do

Like most skincare-based products, the arousal oil works in different ways across varying individuals. The consensus from most reviewers, though, is that the oil truly works like magic.

“This oil has the perfect blend of all natural ingredients to help you reach the best orgasm,” shared one shopper. “My partner and I have used this oil many times and it feels amazing. I also like to indulge with this oil during my solo time and I’m never disappointed.”

Another wrote, “I am absolutely OBSESSED with this oil. I use it for self pleasure and it has made my orgasms incredible every time. Can’t wait to try this with a partner.”

Level up your sex life or alone time with the Foria Wellness Awaken Arousal Oil. We really doubt you’ll regret it.