Forget Twitter, Lady Gaga To Launch New Social Site For Fans

Brace yourselves mini monsters:Lady Gaga, rightfully known as Mother Monster, is debuting a new platform to connect with her little creatures in an even more intimate way. Enter LittleMonsters.com.

Now Gaga’s record breaking 19 million Twitter followers can express their love and loyalty through more than a mere 140 characters.

The site has yet to launch, but fans can sign up for the site, prompting an invitational email in the near future, Oh No They Didn’t! reports.

Finally! Something to really give those crazy Gaga obsessed fans something to rah-rah-ah-ah-ah about!