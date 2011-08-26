Forget the Red Sole—It’s All About the Spider Web

It’s time to start thinking seriously about building our fall wardrobes. For me this always starts from the bottom up—the shoes.

These days the average cost for a designer pair can range anywhere from $700 up to $1,200+. So chances are we’re choosing one. So it better be good.

My pick this season?Charlotte Olympia.

If you are looking for a shoe you will wear today, tomorrow and forever—look no further. Charlotte is known for classic shapes, impeccable craftsmanship and that signature gold spider web on the sole.

The design philosophy is focusedon femininity and inspired by the glamour and allure of old Hollywood. Funny since she has certainly caught all ofnew Hollywood in her web with fans such asSarah Jessica Parker,Keira Knightly,Blake Lively,Katy Perry andBeyonc just to name a few.

Charlotte Olympia’s fall collection’s starting to hit stores now and you’ll find some fabulously furry new friends among her classics. Playing on the industry’s obsession with all things feline, Charlotte took this opportunity to indulge her penchant for animal print.

Which pair will you choose? While I would gladly take them all, I think the Delores Quilted is everything that is missing from my life…well my shoe life at least. Plus they remind me of my first pair of designers—black patent pumps with stacked gold heels that are literally from the Tom Ford era. Swoon!

If you’re still trying to decide, take a peek at Charlotte’s short filmTo Die For below—created byLondon filmmakerJam and featuring modelPortia Freeman. Perhaps it will help you decide which pair you wouldDIE for?

P.S. with every in store purchase you get a lovely pair of pantyhose. But you have to go to the Mayfair, London shop for that. Watch.