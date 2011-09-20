Forget All Natural Food!

Dr.Oz recently set off a firestorm of controversy byclaiming some of the nation’s best-known brands of apple juice contain arsenic — a heavy metal known to cause cancer. Although theFDA is refuting this claim, it does remind us to be careful when it comes to what we put in our bodies.

So what if you want to make an effort to be health conscious and eat strictly all “natural” food (or more realistically, you just wantGwyneth Paltrow‘sbod and you heard this is what she does to get it)? Well, theWall Street Journal reports there’s absolutely no way of knowing how “natural” these products truly are since there’s no regulation or even a definition of the word.

Well the savvy health nuts of the world are fighting back by launching a string of lawsuits claiming these self labeled “all-natural” food companies aredefraudingthe consumer.

Gawker reports:

The most meaningful guidance provided by the FDA is a vague “informal policy” written by the agency more than 20 years ago defining “natural” to mean “nothing artificial or synthetic…has been added to, the product that would not normally be expected to be there.”

So we’re basically on our own here. Next time you choose a cereal labeled “all-natural” take a look at the ingredients to be sure. Search for buzz words like high fructose corn syrup,sodiumbenzoate and benzene. Bottomline: If you’re going toingestchemicals anyway you might as well get the stupid Coco-Puffs you’ve been craving, do a shot of wheat grass and and hit the treadmill instead.



