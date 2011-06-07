Forever21 Sued For Copyright Infringement: Irony!

Forever 21, the behemoth fast-fashion retailer, is threatening to sue fashion blogger Rachel Kane whose blog, WTForever21, uses the stores goods for both mockery and praisethough it’s usually mockery. The letter from Forever21, viewable in its entirety at Jezebel, claims that Kanes website is guilty of trademark infringement, copyright infringement, unfair competition and dilution of the Forever21 brand. Kane has until June 10 to shut down her site.

The irony of the whole situation is that Forever21 is infamous for copying designs. According to New York Magazine, Forever 21 has had over 50 lawsuits filed against it, from the likes of Diane Von Furstenberg, Anna Sui, Anthropologie and Trovata. Want proof? The image below shows shirts from Forever21 compared to products from indie label Trovata, with the copycat’s shirts on top.

Unfortunately for Kane, Forever21 has many more resources to fight this legal battle and she has said that she will likely shut down her site.

