StyleCaster
Share

Honestly, What Is Going On With This Forever 21 and USPS Collab?

What's hot
StyleCaster

Honestly, What Is Going On With This Forever 21 and USPS Collab?

Maggie Griswold
by
Honestly, What Is Going On With This Forever 21 and USPS Collab?
Photo: Forever 21.

Scroll To See More Images

I’ve seen a lot of brand collaborations in my lifetime—even ones that didn’t quite make sense or were a little bit weird. But never have I seen a trendy clothing and accessory brand partner with the United States Postal Service. And yet, that shit just happened. Forever 21 and USPS just collaborated on a new collection, and I’m both intrigued and confused. How does Forever 21 collab with the ~literal~ Postal Service? I mean, you have to admit: It’s a bit out there.

Mailman uniforms have never been my ideal look aesthetically, but that’s what I first thought of when I saw that this collab was happening. But the heart of the collection gives more of a package vibe—not a uniform vibe. Yeah, that’s right. Most of the pieces of the collection kind of look like you’re about to mail yourself to your grandparents in Boston. It’s honestly so weird, but I kind of love it. I never knew I wanted to wear Postal Service-inspired outfits until right now.

0034157902 4125 Honestly, What Is Going On With This Forever 21 and USPS Collab?

Forever 21.

This might actually be the most intriguing collaboration I’ve seen in years. It’s—not to sound like an eighth grader, but here we are—so random, and I’m weirdly into it. The USPS x Forever 21 line is the street style we didn’t know we needed. It’s one of those things you don’t understand until you see the actual collection. So, without further ado, here are some of my favorite pieces from the line. Be warned: This might be the best (and funniest) moment of your week.

0034180501 4179 Honestly, What Is Going On With This Forever 21 and USPS Collab?

1. USPS Hooded Transparent Jacket, $44.90 at Forever 21

Definitely not for official use, but whatever.

0034420201 4813 Honestly, What Is Going On With This Forever 21 and USPS Collab?

2. USPS Zippered Clutch, $14.90

You just gotta hope no one mistakes this for an actual envelope.

0034151601 3704 Honestly, What Is Going On With This Forever 21 and USPS Collab?

3. USPS Express Cropped Tank Top, $14.90 at Forever 21

Express yourself (with this tank top).

image 3 2 Honestly, What Is Going On With This Forever 21 and USPS Collab?

4. USPS Priority Graphic Hoodie, $29.90 at Forever 21

Bitch, I’m a priority.

image 2 3 Honestly, What Is Going On With This Forever 21 and USPS Collab?

5. USPS Priority Biker Shorts, $14.90 at Forever 21

USPS biker shorts. I’m…dead.

image 1 5 Honestly, What Is Going On With This Forever 21 and USPS Collab?

6. USPS Graphic Reflective-Trim Jacket, $54.90 at Forever 21

So they can see you arrive first class air mail.

0034151901 3840 Honestly, What Is Going On With This Forever 21 and USPS Collab?

7. USPS Priority Tube Top, $12.90 at Forever 21

Ah, yes. We all need a tube top that tells the world how important we are.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share