Honestly, What Is Going On With This Forever 21 and USPS Collab?

I’ve seen a lot of brand collaborations in my lifetime—even ones that didn’t quite make sense or were a little bit weird. But never have I seen a trendy clothing and accessory brand partner with the United States Postal Service. And yet, that shit just happened. Forever 21 and USPS just collaborated on a new collection, and I’m both intrigued and confused. How does Forever 21 collab with the ~literal~ Postal Service? I mean, you have to admit: It’s a bit out there.

Mailman uniforms have never been my ideal look aesthetically, but that’s what I first thought of when I saw that this collab was happening. But the heart of the collection gives more of a package vibe—not a uniform vibe. Yeah, that’s right. Most of the pieces of the collection kind of look like you’re about to mail yourself to your grandparents in Boston. It’s honestly so weird, but I kind of love it. I never knew I wanted to wear Postal Service-inspired outfits until right now.

This might actually be the most intriguing collaboration I’ve seen in years. It’s—not to sound like an eighth grader, but here we are—so random, and I’m weirdly into it. The USPS x Forever 21 line is the street style we didn’t know we needed. It’s one of those things you don’t understand until you see the actual collection. So, without further ado, here are some of my favorite pieces from the line. Be warned: This might be the best (and funniest) moment of your week.

1. USPS Hooded Transparent Jacket, $44.90 at Forever 21

Definitely not for official use, but whatever.

2. USPS Zippered Clutch, $14.90

You just gotta hope no one mistakes this for an actual envelope.

3. USPS Express Cropped Tank Top, $14.90 at Forever 21

Express yourself (with this tank top).

4. USPS Priority Graphic Hoodie, $29.90 at Forever 21

Bitch, I’m a priority.

5. USPS Priority Biker Shorts, $14.90 at Forever 21

USPS biker shorts. I’m…dead.

6. USPS Graphic Reflective-Trim Jacket, $54.90 at Forever 21

So they can see you arrive first class air mail.

7. USPS Priority Tube Top, $12.90 at Forever 21

Ah, yes. We all need a tube top that tells the world how important we are.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.