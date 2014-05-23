Forever 21 Has Officially Become The Dollar Store

More often than not, we’re suckered into any store that rounds up great finds at great prices. Give us “10 Fab Finds Under $100!” or “5 Must Haves Under $50!” and it almost doesn’t matter what type of merchandise it is, we know we’ll be schelpping something home. But it looks like fast fashion retailer Forever 21 has taken things a little too far with its latest promotion “500 under $5.”

What?! This sounds less like a good deal and more like a description of the local Dollar General.

Let’s break this down a little bit: The site offers nine items for $1 that include various types of hair ties, a loofah, and a pink and white striped lint roller. Bump the budget up to $1.50 and you reach decorative ankle sock territory, and at $1.80 you could get a graphic tote bag, a v-neck camisole, or even a strawberry scented car air freshener!

Moving right along to the $2.80 range you can get pick up a beanie, earrings, lemon scented baby wipes, boy short panties, or a hairbrush. The $3.80 market is more of the same style (yet higher quality?) lacy stretch headbands, and novelty jewelry. You could even nab a pair of aviator style sunglasses and eyelash curler.

The priciest in the 500 under $5 hit around $4.80 and range from makeup brush sets to body creams to bikinis in lots of prints and colors.

So many questions arise when thinking about these types of bargains, like “what will a $3 eyelash curler chop off my lashes?” or how about “will a $4.80 bikini dissolve when it hits the water?”

Employing some quick math, we realized that $1 bath sponge actually cost around 40 cents at wholesale, and even less to create. Ultimately, this means there are tens of thousands of these products being churned out in a foreign factory, polluting the environment, being sold cheaply and treated as “disposable,” then ultimately coming back to pollute a landfill. Cue the dream sequence of a pink bath sponge graveyard.

Don’t get us wrong, we applaud what the fast fashion phenomenon has done for women like us who don’t always wants to drop tins of cash, but you have to wonder about fashion and beauty items that are so cheap, they cost less than a ride on the bus.

What do you think about the fast fashion retailer hawking this many items under $5? Sound off in the comments!