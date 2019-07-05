27 Forever 21 Sale Items You Can Get for an Extra 50% Off (!!) Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

It seems like everywhere I look, there’s another summer sale coming out of the woodworks. I’m definitely not complaining, but with deals on deals on deals popping up, it can be difficult to figure out which sales are really worth it. Typically, I like to use my “sales cash” (Doesn’t everyone budget some $$ to spend on seasonal sales? Just me? OK.) on big ticket items, but sometimes the fast fashion deals—like the ones in the Forever 21 summer sale—are just too good to pass up. I mean, when items are already inexpensive and then marked down with an extra sale on top of it all, it seems a shame to let those sale items go to waste. So, I’m here just stocking up on all my summer essentials.

Right now, Forever 21 is giving us all 50 percent extra off on top of their already marked down sale items. From dresses sure to turn a head or two on your commute to work to crop tops all your friends will definitely want to borrow, there are so many good pieces on sale right now. Most of these items are actually under $15, so you really need to be prepared to fill out your closet, baby. There are thousands of super inexpensive goodies on sale at Forever 21 right now, but I picked 27 of my favorite pieces for you to get an idea of what’s out there.

In my opinion, cropped button down shirts are a wardrobe must-have.

We love a pastel denim jacket for summer.

Your new favorite ($10!!) going-out top.

A classic.

Honestly just so pretty.

This skirt is sure to play well with all your favorite summer tops.

So easy and breezy for summer.

The perfect summer bag? At this price, that’s a yes.

The cutest blouse for work or the weekend.

Jumpsuits for summer are an absolute essential.

A neon dream.

The beaded bag trend is one of my favorites for summer.

Adding. To. Cart.

This adorable frock is perfect for all your summer parties.

That front cut-out is so good.

What’s summer without a little gingham?

Pair this with some high-waisted mom jeans, and you’re good to go.

Ready to wear with your fave graphic tee.

More gingham, because obviously.

Add a little something to your workout wardrobe.

Railroad conductor, but make it fashion.

I need these earrings ASAP.

An easy (and inexpensive) way to look stylish this summer.

These babies will look great all summer long.

The sheer clothing trend keeps going, y’all.

Another summer trend rears its head: crochet clothing.

A sexy swimsuit option perfect for all the pool parties this summer.

