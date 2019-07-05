StyleCaster
27 Forever 21 Sale Items You Can Get for an Extra 50% Off (!!) Right Now

Maggie Griswold
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

It seems like everywhere I look, there’s another summer sale coming out of the woodworks. I’m definitely not complaining, but with deals on deals on deals popping up, it can be difficult to figure out which sales are really worth it. Typically, I like to use my “sales cash” (Doesn’t everyone budget some $$ to spend on seasonal sales? Just me? OK.) on big ticket items, but sometimes the fast fashion deals—like the ones in the Forever 21 summer sale—are just too good to pass up. I mean, when items are already inexpensive and then marked down with an extra sale on top of it all, it seems a shame to let those sale items go to waste. So, I’m here just stocking up on all my summer essentials.

Right now, Forever 21 is giving us all 50 percent extra off on top of their already marked down sale items. From dresses sure to turn a head or two on your commute to work to crop tops all your friends will definitely want to borrow, there are so many good pieces on sale right now. Most of these items are actually under $15, so you really need to be prepared to fill out your closet, baby. There are thousands of super inexpensive goodies on sale at Forever 21 right now, but I picked 27 of my favorite pieces for you to get an idea of what’s out there.

Cropped Striped Shirt $6.27
In my opinion, cropped button down shirts are a wardrobe must-have.

Button Front Denim Jacket $13.96
We love a pastel denim jacket for summer.

Sheer Tie-Front Crop Top $10
Your new favorite ($10!!) going-out top.

Striped Tee $5.22
A classic.

Circle Pendant Drop Earrings $3.96
Honestly just so pretty.

Frayed Mini Skirt $6.50
This skirt is sure to play well with all your favorite summer tops.

Crinkled High-Neck Cami $5.96
So easy and breezy for summer.

Straw Basket Crossbody $10.47
The perfect summer bag? At this price, that’s a yes.

Sheer Floral Ruffle Trim Shirt $4.98
The cutest blouse for work or the weekend.

Twisted Wide-Leg Jumpsuit $13.30
Jumpsuits for summer are an absolute essential.

Neon Denim Jacket $15.96
A neon dream.

Striped Beaded Bag $8.72
The beaded bag trend is one of my favorites for summer.

Solid Oval Sunglasses $2.36
Adding. To. Cart.

Ditsy Floral Maxi Dress $11.96
This adorable frock is perfect for all your summer parties.

Geo Print Maxi Dress $9.96
That front cut-out is so good.

Off-the-Shoulder Gingham Crop Top $5.73
What’s summer without a little gingham?

Floral Top $6.23
Pair this with some high-waisted mom jeans, and you’re good to go.

Frayed Denim Overall Dress $9.16
Ready to wear with your fave graphic tee.

Gingham Off-the-Shoulder Top $4.98
More gingham, because obviously.

Active Stripe Trimmed Leggings $8
Add a little something to your workout wardrobe.

Pinstriped Mini Dress $8
Railroad conductor, but make it fashion.

Tortoiseshell Monstera Leaf Drop… $2.76
I need these earrings ASAP.

Floral Self Tie Maxi Dress $11.16
An easy (and inexpensive) way to look stylish this summer.

Flat-Top Cat Eye Sunglasses $3.16
These babies will look great all summer long.

Sheer Floral Embroidered Top $9.11
The sheer clothing trend keeps going, y’all.

Crochet Halter Top $5.96
Another summer trend rears its head: crochet clothing.

Plunging One Piece Swimsuit $11.96
A sexy swimsuit option perfect for all the pool parties this summer.

 

