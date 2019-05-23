Forever 21 x Speedo’s Nostalgic Capsule Collection Will Probably Sell Out Before Summer

Scroll To See More Images

Memorial Day is just a of couple days away, and Forever 21 is kicking off the unofficial countdown to summer with the launch of yet another ’90s-nostalgic capsule collection. The Forever 21 x Speedo collection combines plenty of current trends foretasted to go viral this summer, with an overarching retro influence that seems to pay homage to “Baywatch.” There are mesh minis, neon colorways, plenty of PVC, holographic bike shorts, cropped logo tees and hoodies and high-cut one-pieces with cheeky cuts. C.J. Parker would’ve definitely approved of this capsule, and we’re pretty excited about it too.

Over the last couple of months, F21 has been launching what seems to be an ongoing series of capsule collections with a clear influence drawn from ’80s and ’90s fashion. Their last collab — the Forever 21 x Pepsi collection — was choc full of thowback tie-dye pieces and neon-imbued graphics reminiscent of the “Saved by The Bell” aesthetic. Prior to that launch, was their rather unexpected partnership with USPS — which was both surprisingly and unsurprisingly a wild success —even among Coca-Cola loyalists.

This latest launch borrows plenty of design tenets from Speedo’s all-American approach to straight-forward athletic-wear, but without including a pair of the brand’s flagship, package-hugging swimwear briefs. You know, the low-rise, “form-fitting” swim garments that were popular among men during the ’90s (sadly, my father included)? Instead, the collection gives off an overall Olympian-meets-Baywatch vibe, with pieces unapologetically emblazoned with Speedo’s signature logo, plenty of sporty elastic straps and buckle accents. Given the collection’s seamless merge of on-trend, Instagram-friendly details matched with a sweeping sense of vintage-charm, these pieces are likely to go quick. Here are a few standout pieces (in our opinion, of course) that we’ve already added to cart.

Speedo Graphic Bodysuit, $22 at Forever 21

Major “Baywatch” vibes here.

Speedo Mesh Mini Dress, $19.90 at Forever 21

’90s athleisure, at its finest.

Speedo Graphic Cropped Tee, $17.90 at Forever 21

Who doesn’t love a vintage-esque graphic tee?

Speedo Gradient Bike Shorts, $22 at Forever 21

The coolest way to rock the bike short trend this summer.

Speedo Graphic Bikini Top, $17.90 at Forever 21

A throwback design with of-the-moment neon orange.

Speedo Cropped Graphic Hoodie, $27.90 at Forever 21

The only sweatshirt you’ll need for sunsets at the beach.

Speedo Buckle One-Piece Swimsuit, $29.90 at Forever 21

We’ve never seen an athletic one-piece look quite so sexy.

Speedo One-Piece Swimsuit, $34.90 at Forever 21

We thought that the flame print trend was tacky until we laid our eyes on this piece.

