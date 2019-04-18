The New Forever 21 and Pepsi Collab Makes Me Feel Like I’m Living My Best ’90s Tie-Dye Life

Scroll To See More Images

Nothing seems quite as perfect as hanging outside on a warm day, sipping an ice-cold soda. But guess what—that warm-weather tradition just got better. Now you can drink your Pepsi (or whatever soda you prefer, I guess) while also wearing vintage-inspired pieces from the new Forever 21 x Pepsi collection. Seriously, it’s a ’90s tie-dye dream of a collab, and it might be my favorite Forever 21 collection to ever exist. (Is ’90s tie-dye my official aesthetic now? It might be, y’all.)

Whatever your favorite soda, there’s no denying how cute and totally ’90s this Forever 21 x Pepsi collab is. TBH, I’m typically a Coke drinker (Don’t tell this Pepsi collab!), but the tides are turning, and a girl just might convert. The collection is everything you love about ’90s tie-dye (which is back in a big way for spring and summer) with a modern twist. Forever 21 truly pulled out all the stops with this collab: windbreakers with major vintage vibes (but on-trend neon), tie-dye crop tops (and even a tie-dye bodysuit) that make me want to travel back in time and Pepsi biker shorts (which are also back in full swing for spring and summer!). With a collection like this, you’ve got options for both hanging out on the porch or going out to your favorite late night bar.

This Forever 21 x Pepsi collab combines total vintage vibes with spring and summer 2019 trends. You never know how collabs are going to hit (TBT to the Forever 21 x USPS collab—a weirdly unexpected but somehow cool collection), but this collab with Pepsi is everything I want and more. Several of the pieces even come in plus-sizes, much to my excitement. The only things missing now are a soda in an old-fashioned glass bottle and summer vacation.

1. Plus-Size Pepsi Graphic Tube Top, $14.90 at Forever 21

Is it weird that I’m loving the resurfacing of tube tops?

2. Diet Pepsi Crop Top, $17.90 at Forever 21

I need this in my closet right freakin’ now! (And I’m a Diet Coke girl.)

3. Pepsi Colorblock Windbreaker, $39.90 at Forever 21

The vintage vibes of this jacket give me life.

4. Pepsi Tie-Dye Bodysuit, $19.90 at Forever 21

The tie-dye bodysuit of my dreams.

5. Pepsi Print Shirt, $22.90 at Forever 21

Can’t get enough of this vintage Pepsi logo.

6. Plus-Size Pepsi Crop Top, $17.90 at Forever 21

Keep it classic.

7. Pepsi Cropped Cami, $14.90 at Forever 21

The perfect strappy tank your summer wardrobe needs.

8. Pepsi Sun Visor, $12.90 at Forever 21

Not your mom’s pool visor.

9. Pepsi Tie-Dye Shorts, $19.90 at Forever 21

Tie-dye shorts really bring me back to the good ole summer days.

10. Plus-Size Pepsi Logo Crop Top, $14.90 at Forever 21

Go wild and buy the matching biker shorts while you’re at it.

11. Pepsi Crop Top, $22.90 at Forever 21

I think tie-dye crop tops are my love language now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.