The Forever 21 x Loteria Collection Is Full Of Colorful Summer Vibes

Creating a summer wardrobe that’s effortlessly cool, casual and trendy all at the same damn time can be a whirlwind of a shopping challenge. Add in a budget, and it can feel nearly impossible to cultivate the warm-weather ensembles of our dreams. Thankfully, though, the new Forever 21 Loteria collection has arrived to make creating the optimal cool kid summer wardrobe ridiculously easy. The key? Graphic tees, tanks and accessories that are both accessible and trendy.

These pieces are easy to pair with clothes already in your summer arsenal, allowing you to simply amp up your favorite shorts, jeans and skirts. And, because the prices are seriously amazing in this collection, you can snag enough to make it feel like you’re getting an entirely new wardrobe. Planning your summer outfits just got so much easier.

Seriously, on a hot summer day, all you have to do is reach for your favorite denim shorts, one of these Forever 21 x Loteria tees or tanks and throw on some trendy chunky sneakers. It’s the easiest summer outfit recipe in the world, but because the pieces in this collection are so damn cute, it’ll look like you spent way more time planning your ensemble than you actually did. More time to sleep in? Yes, please.

The entire Forever 21 x Loteria collection is available now, and is so ready to make its way into your go-to summer outfit rotation. It runs from small to large in straight sizes and 0X to 3X in plus sizes, too, so no matter your size, you can rock these comfy and trendy looks all summer. To give you a peak into the effortlessly cool collection, we picked some of our favorite pieces. Catch us sitting on the porch or by the pool sporting these looks, cold drink in hand and only one thing on our minds: enjoying summer while looking cute AF.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Forever 21 is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. El Camaron Embroidered Tee

This striped boxy tee would look perfect paired with white high-waisted cut-offs or even floral printed pants for a fun pattern mixing ensemble.

2. Don Clemente Graphic Muscle Tee

Wear this cute graphic muscle tee with your prettiest bralette or throw it over your favorite bikini. It’s an effortlessly cool look you’ll likely wear all summer long.

3. Made in Mexico Cropped Tee

Show off your pride for your Mexican heritage with this adorable cropped tee. Consider this an easy upgrade from your classic plain white t-shirt.

4. Loteria La Palma Graphic Blanket

The pool called, and it wants you to lay out on top of this La Palma blanket. Perfect for sun bathing and picnics alike, this blanket is sure to get so much use this summer.

5.La Rosa Embroidered Cami

Who can resist a rose? After all, it’s the most romantic of all flowers, and looks damn good embroidered on a summer-ready cami.