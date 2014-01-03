Forever 21 Has Launched a Pricier Premium Leather Shoe Line

While we admit to doing our fair share of shopping at mega-affordable mass retailer Forever 21, we have to also confess: their shoes have left us, at times, wincing from pain on the sidewalk. They’ve never been sold above $40, and though adorable, the quality sometimes reflected that price point—until now.

Representatives of the Korean-based company has announced that this week, it’ll start offering a new, higher-end shoe collection featuring designs made of real leather. We presume that the line, which will range from $49 to $79, is part of the brand’s overarching goal of matching some higher-reaching styles and premium materials found at competitors like Zara and H&M.

“We are very pleased to be offering this line of premium leather shoes to satisfy the growing demands of our biggest fans,” Forever 21’s general merchandise manager, Linda Chang, said in a statement from the retailer. The statement elaborates that the line includes “10 styles, including metal-tip clogs with stained wooden heels and distressed genuine leather high top sneakers.”

Check out a few of the designs below (we’re particularly fond of the tri-buckle loafers!) and head to Forever21.com to shop them now. You can expect to see the shoes in your local store by January 10.