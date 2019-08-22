The New Forever 21 x K-Swiss Collection Is Preppy—but with a Street Style Twist

Scroll To See More Images

If there’s one thing I love, it’s a good unexpected pairing. Blazers and shorts, corsets and jeans—you name it. In that same vein comes the new Forever 21 x K-Swiss collection, which is basically a combination of preppy looks, but with a street style twist. It’s ’90s meets 2019 in the chicest way, and as someone who was pretty preppy in her youth (but definitely grew out of it), this preppy street style is a dream come true.

There’s one particular scene in the 1999 cult classic Cruel Intentions where the character Sebastian Valmont (played by the dreamy AF Ryan Phillipe) waltzes up to brunch wearing a white v-neck sweater and white pants. The look is both preppy and somehow dangerous, which is exactly the vibe I get from this Forever 21 x K-Swiss collaboration. In case you haven’t seen Cruel Intentions and have no idea what I’m talking about, let me put it this way: The F21 and K-Swiss capsule collection gives off the energy of a deeply troubled—but extremely hot—prep schooler. The collaboration includes pieces that are both Gossip Girl and On My Block at the same time. I know it sounds impossible, but when you pair a tennis skirt with a cropped hoodie, you get preppy meets street. And, frankly, it’s a hot look.

Whether you’re headed back to school or just want a new look for your weekend getaways, the Forever 21 x K-Swiss collection is here to give you some preppy ensembles—with a bit of a street style twist. From a v-neck sweater so cute I want to wear it every day to cropped hoodies and sweats that will leave you looking cool and comfortable at the same time, this nostalgic collection is one for the books.

