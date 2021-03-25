Drop Everything—Forever 21 x Juicy Couture Has Arrived

Scroll To See More Images

There are memorable brands, and then there’s Juicy Couture—arguably one of the most iconic brands to ever grace the early 2000s and beyond. With loungewear on the rise over the past year or so, the brand’s beloved tracksuits have made quite the comeback, with many digging their old pieces up from the backs of their closets to give them a second life. Fortunately, the new Forever 21 x Juicy Couture collection makes getting a few fresh pieces on a budget a total breeze.

Forever 21 is known for their iconic collabs. Think of a brand and they’ve probably teamed up, from Hello Kitty to the United States Postal Service. Still, I’d argue no past collab compares to this new collection. Covered in crowns and Juicy Couture logos, this range of loungewear, swimsuits and accessories will have you feeling like an early aughts princess in no time.

And good news, Y2K fans: Nothing in the drop is over $39.99, so you can stock up big-time without breaking the bank. This is your sign to toss last year’s tie-dye sweats and start fresh with a whole new wardrobe of comfy-yet-luxe everyday essentials. Just pretend 2021 is the new 2000!

Below, check out a selection of our top must-shops, from Juicy Couture logo-printed tube tops to the terry halter dress you absolutely need as your new beach coverup. Shout out to Forever 21 for bringing one of my childhood’s most iconic brands back to life. Once a Juicy princess, always a Juicy princess!

Tie-Dye Juicy Sweats

You likely already have enough tie-dye sweats, but these? Pretty hard to resist.

Classic Logo Tee

The early aughts called—they want their pink baby tee back! There’s nothing more iconic than the Juicy logo with the big crown, and I plan to style this baby with everything.

Terry Halter Dress

I had the original version of this dress years and years ago, so seeing it brought back gives me major nostalgia. Perfect beach coverup material!

Mesh Juicy Sneakers

These sheer mesh sneakers give way to tons and tons of styling options. Pair them with simple or patterned socks to create a whole new look every time you wear them.

Logo Tube Top

Allow me to shout “Juicy Couture Forever” from the rooftops while wearing this tube top all summer long. Might even have to cop the matching bike shorts.

Choose Juicy Top

Not sure what pieces from this collection to buy? When in doubt, always Choose Juicy.

Juicy Logo Hairpins

Think of how much better basic hairstyles would be with these adorable Juicy Couture rhinestone bobby pins. For $13? Too good to pass up.