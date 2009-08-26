Object Of Desire

Forever 21 Floral Cropped Shirt, $19.90, at forever21.com

Reason #1

The sleeve length on this adorable purple crop top is perfect for the transition from intense summer heat to a hopefully cooler fall.

Reason #2

If you’re getting that familiar feeling of having nothing to wear, dropping less than $20 on this vintage-inspired number is an easy and affordable way to give other items in your closet a fresh new look.

Reason #3

Showing a little skin in the stomach region seems to be coming back into style these days, and donning this tie-front top is a modest way to approach the trend. If you’re not down with baring your belly, simply throw a tank underneath for a more conservative look that will still make heads turn.