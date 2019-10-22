These Forever 21 x DC Comics Costumes are Pretty—Dare I Say—Super

Scroll To See More Images

When I think of girl power, I think of real-life superheroes like Ruth Bader Ginsberg or Michelle Obama, not necessarily comic book characters with superpowers. However, with the approach of Halloween, anything is possible, and girl power can take on both literal and figurative meanings. With the new Forever 21 x DC Comics Halloween costumes, you can fly into the holiday with all the superpowers (real and imagined). I mean, my ideal Halloween does consist of me being dressed as a DC Comic superhero while also explaining all the important feminist movements to dumb boys at a party. What? You don’t dream about talking feminist policy issues while dressed as a comic book character?

From Batman to Wonder Woman, each of these Forever 21 x DC Comics costumes is perfect for showing the world your superpowers. Plus, these Halloween costumes are all under $50, so you can spend less cash on your costume, and more on that Halloween booze (or “boos,” if you’re feeling punny). And for all of my plus-size babes, don’t you worry. I understand how frustrating it can be to shop for Halloween costumes in extended sizes, but Forever 21 has your back this holiday. The collection is also available in plus sizes, so everyone can have a ~super~ Halloween. (Please don’t @ me for all of these puns. It’s just too easy.)

To get a taste of what’s inside this Forever 21 x DC Comics Halloween collection, I picked some of my favorite costumes for your perusal below. There’s several different iconic superheroes to choose from—and even a Superman print puffer jacket for those of you who prefer to keep their Halloween costumes low-key. However you choose to rock these superhero looks this season, you’re sure to exude girl power. Halloween is only nine days away, y’all, so get on it.

