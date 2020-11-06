Forever 21’s Black Friday Sale Has Tons Of Trendy Winter Must-Haves

Scroll To See More Images

Black Friday may be weeks away, but I’m already starting to prepare by scoping out my favorite stores and taking note of their potential offerings. At the top of my list? My forever-affordable fave, Forever 21. Forever 21’s Black Friday deals have not yet been officially announced, but I have an idea of what their epic sale is going to look like based on last year’s lineup.

Given that Forever 21 is already pretty affordable, especially when it comes to trend pieces, their stuff is priced so low on Black Friday that checking out can feel like a literal steal. Like, a too-good-to-be-true experience! Last year, Forever 21 celebrated Black Friday and Cyber Monday by offering 40 percent off the entire store and an additional 50 percent off their sale section. If your brain just exploded at the shopping possibilities, know I felt the exact same, and I’m praying for the same levels of savings this year, too.

That said, a lot of people will be scoping out this sale, so make sure you know what you want in advance. If you don’t have a strategy for Black Friday, you’re going to end the day with an empty cart and a heart full of regret. There’s nothing worse than going after a shearling coat you’ve had your eye on only to discover it’s sold out in your size!

Don’t pay full price on winter staples like jackets, sweats and cozy sweaters when you could score some steep discounts, but do start creating your wishlists now. I combed through the site to see what was already available and rounded u a few trendy items I’d highly recommend.

Read on for the best below and avoid ten hours of scrolling. You’re so welcome!

This Puff-Sleeve Crop Top

Get in on the puffy sleeve trend with this pink crop top. It has a self-tie sash, so you can cinch it in at the waist and pair it with a high-waisted skirt or jeans.

This Fluffy Shearling Coat

I’m crossing my fingers that some of Forever 21’s faux shearling coats end up on sale, especially this one. This is the cozy coat I want to spend all winter in, and it comes in taupe, black or mauve.

This Red-Hot Mini Backpack

Walk into 2021 with a bright new accessory like this super-fun red mini-backpack. It can hold your essentials when you’re out and about and keep you looking cute.

This Cozy Turtleneck Sweater

Everyone needs a super comfy and chic white turtleneck, and this one is at the top of my Black Friday wish-list. Psst… the dropped shoulders and balloon sleeves are also very in.

This Comfy Joggers Set

Loungewear is the new black, and with winter fast approaching, I want to add this sweatpants duo to my cart on Black Friday. Hopefully Forever 21 will read the room and have all their cute athleisure on sale.