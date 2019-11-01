StyleCaster
Forever 21's Black Friday Sale Is Your Excuse to Stock Up on All Your Favorite Trends

Forever 21’s Black Friday Sale Is Your Excuse to Stock Up on All Your Favorite Trends

Forever 21’s Black Friday Sale Is Your Excuse to Stock Up on All Your Favorite Trends
There’s never really a wrong time to shop Forever 21, but there is a definitive right time to do so: during the 2019 Forever 21 Black Friday sale. Sure, the brand offers incredible deals on cute pieces all year long. But those discounts get even deeper during the Black Friday sale. And since the store does trendy clothing more affordably than just about anyone around, the annual Forever 21 Black Friday sale is the perfect opportunity to buy all those “it girl” pieces you’ve been eyeing. (Seriously, you could probably restock your entire wardrobe without breaking the bank. That’s how good the deals are.)

Forever 21 has yet to reveal any official information about its 2019 Black Friday sale. But we have an inkling about what Forever 21’s 2019 Black Friday deals will look like, based on what the store has done in the past. Last year, Forever 21 offered a 30 percent in-store discount from Thanksgiving to Black Friday, and a 30 percent site-wide discount on Cyber Monday. On top of all of that, Forever 21 offered deals on specific kinds of clothing—$10 tops, $10 bottoms, $10 sweaters, $4 accessories, and $20 jackets. In other words, basically everything on offer at Forever 21 was listed at some kind of markdown—and some of those discounts were deeper than others.

If Forever 21 does the same thing this year, you can expect basically everything in its store and on its website to be marked down at some point. And you can also expect a handful of doorbusters on specific items, too. Deals on deals. And since Forever 21 already offers some of the best prices around, this is really a deals on deals on deals moment—happy shopping.

Grid Open-Front Blazer $35
Grid Open-Front Blazer $35
buy it

A blazer that’s a fit for casual affairs, as well as dressy ones.

Lace-Trim Velvet Top $19.99
Lace-Trim Velvet Top $19.99
buy it

Lace and velvet make an endlessly chic combo. Plus, you could wear this sexy-cute top just about anywhere.

Plus-Size Fuzzy Knit Top $22.90
Plus-Size Fuzzy Knit Top $22.90
buy it

The only thing we love more than a trendy matching set? A trendy matching set, rendered in an incredibly fuzzy millennial pink textile.

Velvet Floral Print Mini Dress $24.99
Velvet Floral Print Mini Dress $24.99
buy it

A mini dress as fit for 2001 as it is for 2019.

Self-Tie Glitter Crop Top $28
Self-Tie Glitter Crop Top $28
buy it

A going-out top that’ll keep you warm in the cold—without overheating you indoors. (Plus, it sparkles.)

Plus-Size Sequin Blazer Dress $54.99
Plus-Size Sequin Blazer Dress $54.99
buy it

It’s definitely not too early to start thinking about your New Year’s Eve ensemble.

Plus-Size Faux Fur Cow Print Jacket $54.99
Plus-Size Faux Fur Cow Print Jacket $54.99
buy it

Cow spots may be a passing fad. But at this price point? They’re a passing fad worth getting in on, ASAP.

Velvet Bach Cutout Crop Top $19.99
Velvet Bach Cutout Crop Top $19.99
buy it

A top that alludes to 2019’s corset trend—without veering too “bedroom-y.”

Colorblock Ankle Jeans $28
Colorblock Ankle Jeans $28
buy it

Why pick between a light-wash and a dark-wash when you could simply have both at once?

Satin Polka Dot Mini Dress $28
Satin Polka Dot Mini Dress $28
buy it

An ’80s mini dress, done the 2019 way.

Lettuce-Edge Crop Top $12.99
Lettuce-Edge Crop Top $12.99
buy it

So cozy you’ll be tempted to wear it on the daily. So cute you actually probably could.

Longline Loop Knit Jacket $45
Longline Loop Knit Jacket $45
buy it

A fuzzy jacket worth throwing over every outfit you whip up this season.

Metallic Off-the-Shoulder Crop Top $22
Metallic Off-the-Shoulder Crop Top $22
buy it

For the shopper whose love of puffy sleeves is unending.

Corduroy Zip-Front Overalls $35
Corduroy Zip-Front Overalls $35
buy it

The layering essential your fall/winter wardrobe needs.

Plus-Size Colorblock Denim Jacket $44.99
Plus-Size Colorblock Denim Jacket $44.99
buy it

A denim jacket, with just enough colorblock flair to feel fresh.

Metallic Cutout Bodysuit $15.90
Metallic Cutout Bodysuit $15.90
buy it

Life is short. Why not wear a metallic red halter with a truly massive cutout?

Ruffle Clip Dot Mini Dress $35
Ruffle Clip Dot Mini Dress $35
buy it

A mini dress that combines your favorite things from the ’80s with your favorite things from the ’00s—and your favorite things from 2019, too.

Satin Shadow Leopard Print Midi Dress $42
Satin Shadow Leopard Print Midi Dress $42
buy it

The quintessential day-to-night dress.

Two-Toned Faux Fur Jacket $59.99
Two-Toned Faux Fur Jacket $59.99
buy it

Too cute to pass up. (And it’s faux, too.)

Plus-Size Metallic Stripe Puff-Sleeve… $17.90
Plus-Size Metallic Stripe Puff-Sleeve… $17.90
buy it

A trendy top worth wearing out this Saturday—and on New Year’s Eve, too.

Plus-Size Glitter Metallic Leggings $32
Plus-Size Glitter Metallic Leggings $32
buy it

Two words: Glitter. Pants.

Metallic Zip-Up Moto Jacket $32
Metallic Zip-Up Moto Jacket $32
buy it

At $32, there’s basically no reason not to buy this trendy statement-maker.

Plus-Size Fuzzy Knit Mini Dress $27.99
Plus-Size Fuzzy Knit Mini Dress $27.99
buy it

A mini that’s as cute as it is fuzzy. And it’s very fuzzy.

Floral Mesh Top $14.99
Floral Mesh Top $14.99
buy it

Aughts-inspired, but decidedly contemporary.

Satin Floral Flounce Midi Skirt $25
Satin Floral Flounce Midi Skirt $25
buy it

A skirt sure to play well with any top in your closet.

Plus-Size SHACI Colorblock Faux Fur… $98
Plus-Size SHACI Colorblock Faux Fur… $98
buy it

Pretty hard to go wrong with anything pastel, fuzzy, and colorblocked.

Floral Lace Bodysuit $19.99
Floral Lace Bodysuit $19.99
buy it

A bodysuit that’s equal parts hot and romantic.

Plus-Size Metallic Striped Dress $27.99
Plus-Size Metallic Striped Dress $27.99
buy it

A dress that’s as perfect for date night as it is for The Club.

Fuzzy Off-the-Shoulder Sweater $24.99
Fuzzy Off-the-Shoulder Sweater $24.99
buy it

What’s hot pink, fuzzy, and ready to be worn every day this fall? (You already know.)

Plus-Size Glitter Striped Crop Top $17.90
Plus-Size Glitter Striped Crop Top $17.90
buy it

More show-stopping matching sets, please.

Plus-Size Velvet Crop Top $17.99
Plus-Size Velvet Crop Top $17.99
buy it

Easily the hottest crop top we’ve ever laid eyes on.

Velvet Flare Jumpsuit $35
Velvet Flare Jumpsuit $35
buy it

A sleek jumpsuit worthy of any party, cocktail hour, or rehearsal dinner.

Sheer Mesh Sequin Crop Top $22
Sheer Mesh Sequin Crop Top $22
buy it

Sequins done the slightly subtle way.

Plus-Size Cheetah Print Midi Skirt $28
Plus-Size Cheetah Print Midi Skirt $28
buy it

The satin slip skirt isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Plus-Size Faux Fur Vest $59.99
Plus-Size Faux Fur Vest $59.99
buy it

Add a layer of glamour, warmth, and chic, chic style.

Plus-Size Leopard Print Bodysuit $19.99
Plus-Size Leopard Print Bodysuit $19.99
buy it

The ultimate fall/winter going-out top.

Brushed Dolman-Sleeve Cardigan $22.99
Brushed Dolman-Sleeve Cardigan $22.99
buy it

A cardigan that offers the perfect balance of soft snuggles and trendy appeal.

Plus-Size Denim Leopard Overall Dress $29.99
Plus-Size Denim Leopard Overall Dress $29.99
buy it

For the shopper who prefers their dungarees as a dress.

V-Neck Velvet Cami $7.99
V-Neck Velvet Cami $7.99
buy it

Because everything’s better in emerald velvet.

Plus-Size Knotted Maxi Dress $42
Plus-Size Knotted Maxi Dress $42
buy it

A no-fail dress, no matter the season.

Plus-Size Velvet Sequin Jogger $34.99
Plus-Size Velvet Sequin Jogger $34.99
buy it

The ultimate party pant.

Funnel Neck Jacket $19.99
Funnel Neck Jacket $19.99
buy it

Your favorite fall sweatshirt, rendered in jacket form.

Heart Pendant Velvet Crop Top $19.99
Heart Pendant Velvet Crop Top $19.99
buy it

The aughts called—they want you to thoroughly enjoy this kitschy-cute top.

 

