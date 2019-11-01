Forever 21’s Black Friday Sale Is Your Excuse to Stock Up on All Your Favorite Trends

Scroll To See More Images

There’s never really a wrong time to shop Forever 21, but there is a definitive right time to do so: during the 2019 Forever 21 Black Friday sale. Sure, the brand offers incredible deals on cute pieces all year long. But those discounts get even deeper during the Black Friday sale. And since the store does trendy clothing more affordably than just about anyone around, the annual Forever 21 Black Friday sale is the perfect opportunity to buy all those “it girl” pieces you’ve been eyeing. (Seriously, you could probably restock your entire wardrobe without breaking the bank. That’s how good the deals are.)

Forever 21 has yet to reveal any official information about its 2019 Black Friday sale. But we have an inkling about what Forever 21’s 2019 Black Friday deals will look like, based on what the store has done in the past. Last year, Forever 21 offered a 30 percent in-store discount from Thanksgiving to Black Friday, and a 30 percent site-wide discount on Cyber Monday. On top of all of that, Forever 21 offered deals on specific kinds of clothing—$10 tops, $10 bottoms, $10 sweaters, $4 accessories, and $20 jackets. In other words, basically everything on offer at Forever 21 was listed at some kind of markdown—and some of those discounts were deeper than others.

If Forever 21 does the same thing this year, you can expect basically everything in its store and on its website to be marked down at some point. And you can also expect a handful of doorbusters on specific items, too. Deals on deals. And since Forever 21 already offers some of the best prices around, this is really a deals on deals on deals moment—happy shopping.

A blazer that’s a fit for casual affairs, as well as dressy ones.

Lace and velvet make an endlessly chic combo. Plus, you could wear this sexy-cute top just about anywhere.

The only thing we love more than a trendy matching set? A trendy matching set, rendered in an incredibly fuzzy millennial pink textile.

A mini dress as fit for 2001 as it is for 2019.

A going-out top that’ll keep you warm in the cold—without overheating you indoors. (Plus, it sparkles.)

It’s definitely not too early to start thinking about your New Year’s Eve ensemble.

Cow spots may be a passing fad. But at this price point? They’re a passing fad worth getting in on, ASAP.

A top that alludes to 2019’s corset trend—without veering too “bedroom-y.”

Why pick between a light-wash and a dark-wash when you could simply have both at once?

An ’80s mini dress, done the 2019 way.

So cozy you’ll be tempted to wear it on the daily. So cute you actually probably could.

A fuzzy jacket worth throwing over every outfit you whip up this season.

For the shopper whose love of puffy sleeves is unending.

The layering essential your fall/winter wardrobe needs.

A denim jacket, with just enough colorblock flair to feel fresh.

Life is short. Why not wear a metallic red halter with a truly massive cutout?

A mini dress that combines your favorite things from the ’80s with your favorite things from the ’00s—and your favorite things from 2019, too.

The quintessential day-to-night dress.

Too cute to pass up. (And it’s faux, too.)

A trendy top worth wearing out this Saturday—and on New Year’s Eve, too.

Two words: Glitter. Pants.

At $32, there’s basically no reason not to buy this trendy statement-maker.

A mini that’s as cute as it is fuzzy. And it’s very fuzzy.

Aughts-inspired, but decidedly contemporary.

A skirt sure to play well with any top in your closet.

Pretty hard to go wrong with anything pastel, fuzzy, and colorblocked.

A bodysuit that’s equal parts hot and romantic.

A dress that’s as perfect for date night as it is for The Club.

What’s hot pink, fuzzy, and ready to be worn every day this fall? (You already know.)

More show-stopping matching sets, please.

Easily the hottest crop top we’ve ever laid eyes on.

A sleek jumpsuit worthy of any party, cocktail hour, or rehearsal dinner.

Sequins done the slightly subtle way.

The satin slip skirt isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Add a layer of glamour, warmth, and chic, chic style.

The ultimate fall/winter going-out top.

A cardigan that offers the perfect balance of soft snuggles and trendy appeal.

For the shopper who prefers their dungarees as a dress.

Because everything’s better in emerald velvet.

A no-fail dress, no matter the season.

The ultimate party pant.

Your favorite fall sweatshirt, rendered in jacket form.

The aughts called—they want you to thoroughly enjoy this kitschy-cute top.

