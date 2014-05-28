Sofia Vergara is More Powerful Than the Queen of England According to Forbes’ Annual List

It’s May, which means it’s time for Forbes’ annual list of the 100 Most Powerful Women in the World determined by a mix of wealth, media presence, and overall impact. Not surprisingly, several familiar fashion and celebrity faces made the cut, most of which were also on last year’s list.

The two entertainment names to crack to the top 20: Oprah Winfrey (number 14) and Beyoncé, who comes in at number 17. Interestingly. Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara clocked in at number 32 (higher than Queen Elizabeth II we might add, who landed at number 35!), with a net worth of 30 million, thanks to her starring role on ABC’s “Modern Family,” and a host of lucrative endorsements and licensing deals including Diet Coke, Cover Girl, and Kmart.

Vogue editor in chief and Condé Nast Artistic Director Anna Wintour ranked highest among fashion women at number 39, Diane von Furstenberg at 68, Miuccia Prada at 75, Tory Burch at 79, and supermodel Gisele Bundchen at 89.

Head over to Forbes now to see the entire list!