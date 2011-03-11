Forbes Lists Top Fashion Billionaires: Surprised?

Forbes likes to do this ridiculous thing where they list out all of the billionaires of the world and make you feel all poor, especially because you may work in fashion or beauty industries synonymous with pretty things, but that do not always pay as well as say, a bank might. Don’t fret, fashion and beauty girls, you can be a billionaire too!

They may not own hedge funds, but those that traffic in clothes and lipstick are making bank, too. Because you know what’s cool? A Chanel jacket AND a billion dollars.

Read on for the people you might want to hit up for a job out of the world’s top old rich dudes (and some ladies!).

#4. Bernard Arnault LVMH $41 Billion

#7. Amancio Ortega Zara $31 Billion and #254 Rosalia Mera $4.2 Billion

# 13. Steffan Person $24.5 Billion H&M and #323 Liselott Person $3.4 Billion

# 15 Liliane Bettencourt $23.5 Billion L’Oreal

#71 Leonardo del Vecchio $11 Billion Eyewear

# 75 Horst Paulmann $10.5 Billion Retail (Shopping Centers, Department Stores etc) #132 and #133 and #173 #185, #196 etc are also in retail, generally.

#136 Giorgio Armani $7 Billion Fashion

#159 Isak Andic $6.1 Billion Mango

#162 Alain and Gerard Wertheimer $6 BillionChanel

#173 Ralph Lauren $5.8 Billion Fashion

#362 Ronald Lauder $3.1 Billion Estee Lauder

#376 Antonio Luiz $3 Billion Seabra Cosmetics

#512 Doris Fisher $2.3 Billion Gap

#540 Jin Sook and Du Won Chang $2.2 Billion Forever 21

#651 Chip Wilson $1.9 Billion Lululemon