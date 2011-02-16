Forbes Lists Highest Earning Hip Hop Artists

Forbes announced the highest Hip Hop earners this year–although the year technically runs from June 2008 to July 2009. No surprise that Jay-Z, P. Diddy and Kanye West are in the top three.

However, Forbes points out that the top 20 earning artists collectively earned $500 million last year compared to the $300 million they made this year. Does it make you feel better or worse to hear that the economic downturn affects us all? Pause for contemplation. Ummm… I feel worse. While these artists are still making millions, I’m burning a grilled cheese sandwich on my last two slices of bread in the microwave. So the economy’s downturn kind of affects us in different ways…slightly though. Only slightly.

Here is the list from Forbes:

Jay-Z: $35 Million

Diddy: $30 Million

Kanye West: $25 Million

50 Cent: $20 Million

Akon: $20 Million

Lil Wayne: $18 Million

Timbaland: $17 Million

Pharrell: $16 Million

T-Pain: $15 Million

Eminem: $14 Million

Dr. Dre: $13 Million

Snoop Dogg: $11 Million

Ludacris: $10 Million

Common: $8 Million

Will.I.Am: $8 Million

T.I.: $8 Million

Swizz Beatz: $8 Million

Andre 3000: $7 Million

Big Boi: $7 Million

Flo-Rida: $6Million

Rick Ross: $6 Million

The Game: $6 Million

Young Jeezy: $6 Million