Gisele, Miranda, Adriana: The Top Three Highest-Paid Models of 2013

For reasons unknown to the financial world at large, every year Forbes puts together a list of the most well-paid models in the world, and they just released the lineup for 2013. There are no real surprises here, aside from the consideration that the number one contender, Gisele Bündchen, doesn’t seem to actually work that much anymore since she gave birth in March, aside from her H&M campaign.

The gap between first and second place, however, is pretty notable: Nipping at Gisele’s $42 million heels are Angels Miranda Kerr (at $7.2 million in earnings for the year) and Adriana Lima (at $6 million).

This year’s list also marks the first time an Asian model has made the cut: Liu Wen comes in at number five with $5.2 million in earnings over the past year. And there’s a couple of glaring absences on the list: Where are Cara Delevingne and Kate Upton, who is arguably the world’s busiest model right now?

