Forbes 2009 Rich List Released: 400 of America’s Wealthiest

Find out who’s who with Forbes‘ The 400 Richest People In America.With the nightmare economy, some big changes occurred.

The prices of oil have opened up a new playing field for wealthy American tycoons. Forbes welcomed 31 new members for this year alone, for just that reason.

Just when we thought Warren Buffett would be number one, Bill Gates, who has held down the title for 13 years now, reclaimed his thrown as the richest man in America after a minor slippage this past spring.

The newbies include Mark Zuckerberg, the 24-year-old founder of Facebook (what what!); Alexander Rovt, fertilizer billionaire; car dealer. art collector Norman Braman; and Patron tequila founder John Paul DeJoria (you know the guy we all support on a nightly… I mean, weekly basis.)

Thanks to the condition of the economy and the stock market, some of those on the list will become significantly richer or poorer within days of publication. So maybe this means there will be some one-hit Forbes 400 wonders?

With an average net worth of a whopping $3.9 billion on the Forbes 400, we think that maybe they should show us some love and spread the wealth? Yes?!

