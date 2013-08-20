For Men: 10 Fashion Items To Splurge on this Fall

It is official—fall shopping season is underway. Picking between what is worth the splurge and what isn’t can be tricky though. With that in mind we’ve sorted through the best of fall’s offerings for men narrowing it down to the ten fashion items that are actually worth the splurge. These items will get you on trend, while simultaneously taking a permanent spot in your closet. In other words, these aren’t just one season hit wonders.



1. Retro Shades: Give your wardrobe an instant update with retro frames like MOSCOT’s The Terry frames ($290, moscot.com), created in collaboration with fashion photographer Terry Richardson.

2. Designer Kicks: Splurge on designer sneakers this fall, like Balenciaga’s low top sneakers ($515, barneys.com).

3. Varsity Jacket: Relive back to school with an updated take on a varsity jacket, like Saint Laurent’s Classic Teddy jacket in black wool and ivory leather ($2,190, ysl.com).

4. Statement Watch: This is the season to splurge on a statement watch like Panerai’s Luminor 1950 3 Day Power Reserve 47MM (price on request, tourneau.com).

5. Leather Backpack: Forget the man bag, fall is all about the backpack, like Givenchy’s Matte Bubble leather backpack ($1,495, luisaroma.com).

6. Checkered Button Down: The fall menswear runways were awash in plaid. Get on trend in A.P.C. Men’s button-down shirt in plaid flannel cotton ($220, apc.fr).

7. Shearling: Fall is all about luxe skins including shearling. There is no better splurge this season than Brioni’s shearling-lined suede coat ($15,800, mrporter.com).

8. Blue Suit: Update your work wardrobe with Richard James blue wool and mohair blend suit ($1,265, mrporter.com).

9. Sweatshirt: It is all about the designer sweatshirt this fall. Get on trend with Kenzo’s Japanese Kenzo sweatshirt ($223, lagarconne.com).

10. Tasseled Loafers: Opt for luxe golf-wear inspired shoes like Loro Piana’s Anytime Walk tasseled suede loafers ($1,150, 212-980-7961) this fall.

