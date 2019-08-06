For Love and Lemons Now Has Extended Sizing, and My Plus-Size Heart Is Bursting with Joy

Scroll To See More Images

Hot girl summer is still going strong, my friends, and I’m still out here shopping for whatever beautiful clothes I can find to complete the aesthetic. I love so many brands it’s hard to keep track, but I often have trouble finding pieces that go above a large or extra large in sizing. Be still my plus-size heart, though, because LA-based clothing brand For Love and Lemons just launched extended sizes. Now I can live out all of my cool girl fantasies in one of their beautiful dresses or tops. You better believe I’m whipping out my credit card as we speak.

These floral and silky pieces make me want to pose in a field of flowers while letting the wind blow my hair. I can hear soft music behind me getting louder—like in the climax of a movie. I’m living my absolute best life in gorgeous clothes. I rarely go to work, but somehow all my bills are magically paid, and I live in a converted loft with exposed brick (but also central air conditioning). I complain about how small the space is, but it’s actually much, much larger than almost anyone else’s apartment. After a day in the flower fields, I return home to my loft, sit on my velvet couch—still in my For Love and Lemons dress (or top), and sigh. I’m living my dream of floating around the city looking amazing.

While, of course, only rich socialite/influencer-types have the type of life I just described, most of us can at least dress the part. The For Love and Lemons extended sizes collection has six gorgeous pieces right now available in sizes 1X and 2X, but I hope they add more soon. These dresses and tops are so classically stunning—with an air of modern trends. Get your wallets ready, babes, because you’re going to want to use your next paycheck on one of these beauties.

